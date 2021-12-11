Sports

Osimhen, the protective mask will be made next week: SSC Napoli doctors are expected to go green

Everything has been arranged to make Osimhen wear a mask.

Naples football – As stated in today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport everything is prepared for the carbon mask that Victor Osimhen will have to wear. The newspaper takes stock of the situation on the procedure to follow.

“Everything has been arranged and next week the protective mask with a mixture of carbon and kevlar for the face of Victor Osimhen will be made. Even if the center forward has returned to the field since Wednesday to train individually, with running and some exercises with the ball, it will still be necessary to wait a few days for protection as he will first have to completely deflate the traumatized part which in addition to multiple fractures also had edema. . When Professor Gianpaolo Tartaro, the maxillofacial surgeon who operated on the player, together with Doctor Raffaele Canonico – in charge of the Napoli medical staff, believe the time has come, they will pass all the information – from the CT scan to the points where he will have to place the mask – to Dr. Roberto Ruggiero, the Neapolitan orthopedic technician who will proceed with the realization with his company in Cardito “.

