Osimhen, the surgeon: “Star player off the pitch: I was scared with Bologna”

Victor Osimhen he returned to the field 57 days after the injury suffered during the Napoli match against Inter. Professor Gianpaolo Tartaro, the surgeon who operated on the Nigerian in November following the terrible clash with Skriniar, released some statements to Tele A’s microphones: “Don’t say I made a miracle, it’s simply my job. I’m happy because our work has been greatly appreciated. We have had greater resonance because we have intervened on a great player like Osimhen.”

“We lived with great anxiety the whole path of the Nigerian. Watching the fight I was in front of the TV and I immediately realized that the situation was serious. The black guys have something more, he gave an incredible help to himself. He shortened A lot of times. Osimhen is a champion even off the pitch. But against Bologna there was a moment when I was afraid: when he went to blow his head against the Bolognese center-backs. Fortunately everything went well “, Tartaro added.