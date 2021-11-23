Osimhen, the surgeon who operated on him: “Devastating damage, insert six plates and 18 screws”

NAPLES – A complex surgery, which required the insertion of six plates and 18 screws to recompose the multi-fragmentary fractures of the cheekbone and left orbital bone. That’s what he was subjected to Victor Osimhen, Napoli center-forward injured on Sunday following a plane crash with Skriniar during the match against Inter at San Siro.

It is the professor who explains it Gianpaolo Tartaro, the maxillofacial surgeon who operated on him the same day at the Ruesch clinic in the Campania capital. “The major complication was that of the crushing of the orbit – underlined the doctor a Calciomercato.it – He didn’t just have a dislocation, he had an exotrauma. The malar bone has multiplied. He must have had about twenty fractures, Osimhen it ended up like under a press. It was not a shock trauma, but a compression: the kinetic force generated by the crushing of Osimhen’s face against Skriniar’s created devastating damage. “

“Ninety-day prognosis”

That’s why the operation was laborious and took a long time, about three and a half hours. The Nigerian player is fine and will remain under observation for a few days: the prognosis is estimated at about 90 days. “It is all wrong what has been said before and what I have read around – adds Tartaro -. We had to make three incisions on several points of the face. The ninety days of prognosis are, unfortunately, very concrete. The mask that everyone believes is easy to make and to wear, unfortunately, it unloads on particular points: this mask we make today rests where there is the fracture. We have to study a mask suitable for Victor’s conformation, it is not such a trivial matter, quite the contrary. C ‘ it’s a nerve there, all very complicated “.

“Osimhen certainly does not go to the Africa Cup”

In short, it is premature at the moment to talk about recovery times. “The conditions of the player’s face were very bad, but I guarantee that the intervention was perfectly successful. The Napoli team doctor, Dr. Canonico, is very good, he will help him for the best. I can say that Osimhen is certainly not going to the Cup. Let’s see how the situation evolves, we took a wide scissors. Let’s see how the orbit and nerve respond: the eye socket is tightened. The eye has come out of its socket, we go with lead feet. As a fan. , I would like him on the field – concludes the surgeon – but we have to wait for the correct technical times “.