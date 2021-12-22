Osimhen’s announcement on the Africa Cup is a breakaway forward, you have dribbled Napoli’s anxieties

Against the background of the 90-day prognosis announced at the end of the surgery performed on November 23rd

A busy day on Tuesday for Victor Osimhen, who in the morning had tested the protective mask made of carbon and kevlar and modeled on his face after he deflated completely following the operation for multiple fractures reported in the match with Inter on 21 November. Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport talks about the Nigerian striker: “He will also be useful in the first game contrasts that the Nigerian will inevitably have to face as soon as he is ready for that type of commitment. Against the backdrop of the 90-day prognosis announced at the end of the surgery performed on November 23, gave comforting glimpses of the image of Osimhen spread via social media from Naples in which the attacker was at work with the mask.

But then the attacker with his tweet added: “I will be available for the African Cup unless I am among the players chosen to represent Nigeria.” Words that appeared as a leap forward, dribbling Napoli’s anxieties about the situation