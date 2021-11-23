Sports

Osimhen’s reaction when he was told the diagnosis and the surgery: the background

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee30 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Victor OsimhenVictor Osimhen

Osimhen will be operated on in close proximity to the Ruesch clinic.

Naples football – How did Vioctor Osimhen react when they told him he will have to undergo surgery and stay out for a long time? Today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport tells the attacker’s state of mind when he learned of the terrible news yesterday afternoon.

Injury Osimhen, Victor's reaction when he was told the diagnosis and surgery: the background
Victor Osimhen

Injury Osimhen, Victor’s reaction to the news of the operation

“It must have been to give him courage, to make him feel less alone and more important, but before he decided where to intervene, Victor Osimhen was told that this time it won’t be like last year: sure, it’s hard to go back to the operating room at twenty-two. but knowing that ultimately the “multiple displaced fractures of the orbit and of the left cheekbone” will simply (!) require a month, which was worse last November, then December, then February, can help to deal with this other torments and endure it. At half past three on a bitter Monday, when he left the Niguarda Hospital in Milan and headed for his Naples, Osimhen had a clinical picture of his situation perfectly in front of him and he had already taken courage. , as far as possible in such circumstances: then it was also explained to him that in a month everything will (probably) be forgotten and that there will not even be a trace of that veil of melancholy that understandably envelops him now, when or around him nothing makes sense “.

Injury Osimhen, Victor's reaction when he was told the diagnosis and surgery: the background
Victor Osimhen

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee30 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Juventus, earthquake in the locker room | Two players “argue” with the coach

3 weeks ago

the blue fight on an equal footing, the judges do not reward him. Silver for the warrior – OA Sport

2 weeks ago

It would be an honor to play with the bianconeri

3 days ago

Transfer market Rome, unsettling exchange | Skip the “double” hit

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button