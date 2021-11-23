Osimhen’s reaction when he was told the diagnosis and the surgery: the background

Naples football – How did Vioctor Osimhen react when they told him he will have to undergo surgery and stay out for a long time? Today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport tells the attacker’s state of mind when he learned of the terrible news yesterday afternoon.

“It must have been to give him courage, to make him feel less alone and more important, but before he decided where to intervene, Victor Osimhen was told that this time it won’t be like last year: sure, it’s hard to go back to the operating room at twenty-two. but knowing that ultimately the “multiple displaced fractures of the orbit and of the left cheekbone” will simply (!) require a month, which was worse last November, then December, then February, can help to deal with this other torments and endure it. At half past three on a bitter Monday, when he left the Niguarda Hospital in Milan and headed for his Naples, Osimhen had a clinical picture of his situation perfectly in front of him and he had already taken courage. , as far as possible in such circumstances: then it was also explained to him that in a month everything will (probably) be forgotten and that there will not even be a trace of that veil of melancholy that understandably envelops him now, when or around him nothing makes sense “.