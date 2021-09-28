Oslo: TV movie review based on a true story

public vote 4.0 / 5 final vote 3.4 / 5

On Sky Cinema 1 and NOW arrives Oslo the TV movie produced by Steven Spielberg for HBO. Directed by Bartlett Sher, the film is an adaptation of the play of the same name by JT Rogers, in turn based on the real facts that led to the agreements between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in 1993, and the creation of the State of Israel. Protagonists of this story Ruth Wilson (Jane Eyre, Luther, The Affair) and Andrew Scott (Sherlock, Fleabag, 1917). The couple recently worked together in His Dark Materials, and previously in Locke. The chemistry between the two is exceptional, and able to enhance the acting skills of both. Protagonists, observers, architects of a very important chapter of modern history.

Not everything is flawless, a lot rests on the two protagonists, and the story does not shine for moments of tension. Oslo is a straight-line form of storytelling, with no digressions or sentimental emphasis. The story is that of the agreements, themselves a character in the making during the film. They take shape, fall, rise and change like a child as it grows. Bartlett Sher stays on Rogers’ screenplay, on the initial subject and never strays from it. Trait that can be seen both as a virtue and as a defect. If on the one hand Sher does not cling to other situations that could undermine the film, on the other he stops at the essential. That said, Oslo is still a good film, a cinematic testament to a story that is known, but in its final act, in that handshake in front of the then president of the United States of America Bill Clinton. JT Rogers goes beyond the cover veil, and tells us the story that led to that moment.

Oslo: the extraordinary story of Mona Juul and Terje Rød-Larsen

Based on real facts, Oslo follows the Norwegian couple who facilitated unofficial talks between a small group of the PLO and Israeli representatives to resolve the conflict between the two nations. The protagonists of this enterprise are Mona Juul (Ruth Wilson) and Terje Rød-Larsen (Andrew Scott); wife and husband. Amid misunderstandings and scars as old as time, Israeli intellectuals sit at the same table as Palestinian ministers exiled to Tunis. After months of negotiations, subterfuges and codenames, the treaty will come to life.

This will not represent the end of the war, but a great little base from which to start. Because, as Mona Juul says at the end of the film: “a process towards a peace treaty between Israel and Jordan. Still, objections are coming to this process. The efforts made by peoples to overcome their hatred always collide with the strenuous resistance of someone. But whatever mistake was made, whatever event was unintentionally triggered, I think it was worth it to create this channel. Because if we don’t sit in front of our enemies and don’t listen to them, and don’t see them as human beings, what will become of us? “. A phrase that contains a film, a story; our history.

Oslo: a true story between films, archival material and theatrical play

Oslo immediately proves to be a hybrid. On the one hand we have repertoire images as well, on the other hand they have been reassembled for the inclusion of the protagonists. The corpus is all filmic, punctuated by dates, names and roles in an almost theatrical slant. The spaces and the characters move as on the stage, entering and exiting the scene. Sher’s room, however, takes up its space, with successful camera movements. The zoom like the tracking shot gives emphasis to the words, accentuates the figure of men and women. If on the one hand we do not know the characters thoroughly, the flat screen still gives them thickness, three-dimensionality. This is also thanks to the acting skills of the cast, who with looks and movements tell more than a thousand words. However, as we said before, something seems to be missing, the emotional and sentimental part between the two protagonists. The marriage between Mona and Terje is never mentioned, observed or gutted. Rogers and Sher almost repudiate the intimacy between the two, as if this could take the film somewhere else, and thus get lost.

But the story is that, it is written in books, in images, in time. It is told to us by both sides, each with their own sins, each with their own reasons; even this would not be the right place to talk about the conflict between Israel and Palestine. What we can do is give a judgment to a work whose intent was to tell an idea, a vision and perhaps a utopia. Men and women shaking hands after decades of hatred, wars and deaths. The road to peace is paved with corpses, compromises and never kept promises. The message that Juul leaves us is one, and only one: we must always try, try, even when something seems impossible. So Oslo it achieves its purpose, not fully, not perfectly, but it does so with an almost didactic formula.