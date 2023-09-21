Osmel Sousa, Katy Perry, La Titi and Aracelis Arambula

sobrada An experience that identifies her as a “queen-maker” gives Osmel Sousa the power to express his opinion on some of the candidates for the Miss Universe 2023 crown, rooted in the temples of North American R’Bonnie Gabriel . And it’s clear that their bias leans toward Puerto Rico’s representatives, Carla Inélise Guilfu and Colombian María Camila Avella, one of three moms in the competition. In Sousa’s opinion, these two “big women” fit perfectly into the pattern needed to win the tiara in the 72nd edition of MU. He also admits that, like every year, the competition is stiff as there are 80 candidates, some very attractive, some not so attractive. What is surprising is the discretion with which the “King of Beauty” has mentioned Miss Venezuelan Diana Silva, implying that she is not one of his favorites because in a group of friends he commented that he Don’t like. Lots of opportunities. And if Osmel Sousa says this then we will have to pay very attention to his words. It is not in vain that because of her “clinical vision” our country has won the prestigious Miss Universe crown 7 times.

work schedule Miss Universe 2023 is officially open. The Central American country, the headquarters of this new edition, is already much stirred and even the country’s President, Nayib Bukele, has joined in, through the Ministry of Tourism (MI2R) and the Salvadoran Tourism Corporation (CORSETUR). In charge of supervising the preparations for the assembly of this mega event, which will take place on November 18 at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador. 80 candidates coming from different parts of the world will arrive in the Salvadoran capital in mid-October to fulfill their commitments ahead of the elections. “It will be a splendid party,” says the press in those parts. There is no doubt that the fact that El Salvador is the center of this great event of world beauty will give a huge boost to tourism in that country. Its first president, described by international media as a “showbiz president”, is aware of this.

titty

too complex A glimpse of the legal situation of Brinell Zambrano, known as “La Titi”. And if the full weight of the law is applied to him, he will be deprived of his liberty for more than 10 or 15 years because he is accused of inciting hatred and exposing disabled people to ridicule and public ridicule. The 61st National Prosecutor’s Office is prepared to take his case to the end and based on Article 20 of the Organic Law, it is unlikely that the comedian will escape serious sanctions at the end of the investigation. The judicial process is moving forward rapidly, while some media have claimed that “La Titi” has left the country for the United States after apologizing for his reprehensible mistake. Let us remember that, through a video posted on his social networks, the comedian, who is not funny at all, confessed to enjoying making fun of people with physical defects. His comments were very cruel. And the world fell upon him!

Arcelis arambula

Full support What was said about Aracillis Arambula publicly was Raúl de Molina and Lily Estefan, hosts of the program “El Gordo y la Flaca” (Univision). ,Time passes and no one understands why Luis Miguel does not respond. How does his heart not say: -Oh God, what is happening with the lives of my children? They need me. They need my advice. They need a guide. They need a father figure,” Gordo Raúl de Molina said, expressing his solidarity with what was expressed by the Azteca actress, with whom the singer has two children, with whom she was partner from 2005 to 2009. Miguel and Daniel, 16 and 14, were born from that union. Years respectively, and separated from the protagonist of “The Patrona”, Luis Miguel forgot they existed. The only thing he gave them was his last name, but he never cared about their support. And that’s what Arambula questioned, suing him in a Los Angeles court and at least this week calling him a “bad father” to the Spanish press, who contacted him about it. His statements echoed across the continent.

katy perry

millionaire person Katy Perry is “poor”, as she has sold the rights to her five albums published between 2008 and 2020 with the Capitol Records record label. The buying company is Litmus Music, which spent a whopping $225 million for the operation. The new company, which owns part of the 38-year-old singer’s repertoire, said in a statement that the deal also includes the pop star’s original recordings. The albums that will now become the property of Litmus Music, the music rights company of global investment firm Carlyle Group, are: “One of the Boys” (2008), “Teenage Dream” (2010), “Prism” (2013), “Witness” (2017) and “Muskaan” (2020). Universal Music Group will continue to own the masters of the five albums. One of the Boys, Teenage Dream, Prism, Witness and Smile are acquired productions that form one of the most successful catalogs in the contemporary music industry.