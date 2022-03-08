Osorio to Club América: He was forceful about his return to Mexico

The future of the Colombian coach constantly points to Mexico



March 07, 2022 11:41 p.m.

Everything is peace and joy in América de Cali after the victory in the classic against Deportivo Cali and the previous one a week ago against Once Caldas. The coffee team is now preparing to receive its counterpart from Medellín in the Copa Sudamericana.

As a result of this match, the DT of the Caleños, Juan Carlos Osorio appeared before the press and stressed his commitment to the scarlet cast.

Osorio explained that he has had tempting offers and that he responds to them out of cordiality, but that he has not thought about leaving America, a club with which he has a contract until June 2023:

“When a club or a national team contact me, the least I do is listen to them, very good offers have arrived, but when I made the decision to stay it was for personal reasons. I am very happy here, for the moment I have not thought about leaving America “said.

While Osorio has been in America, rumors of his future have pointed to Toluca, America from Mexico, Brazilian soccer and the Egyptian National Team; In addition to his well-known desire to reach the Colombian National Team.

Juan Carlos Osorio currently has a signed contract with América de Cali until June 2023, but at the end of 2021 his continuity was questioned due to the poor results presented by the red team. The termination of the contract, which implies a millionaire sum for the strategist, stopped the movement.