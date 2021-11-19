Ospina expiring: the choice of Napoli on the renewal and the idea of ​​Lazio by Sarri | First page

Owner, without discussion. A little surprising, given the alternation between him and Alex Meret in the door of the Naples in recent seasons, with Ancelotti first and Gattuso then on the bench. Instead this year the hierarchies are clear: David Ospina it is the first choice, despite intercontinental travel, tiredness and age. Luciano Spalletti loves working with a number one and a 12, he did it at Roma when he had two top players like Szczesny and Alisson and he is doing it at Napoli. Nevertheless the idea of ​​the club is different.

THE CHOICE – The age of 24 and about 26 million euros paid to buy Meret from Udinese ensure that the former SPAL is the chosen one to defend the club’s goal in the future. This does not mean that Ospina has to leave at all costs, but upward offers will not arrive to renew the Colombian’s contract, which is due to expire at the end of this season.

SARRI’S IDEA – The former Arsenal is thus looking around, to see if there are interesting opportunities to continue his career at a high level. Among these there is the Lazio of Maurizio Sarri, the former Napoli coach particularly appreciates the quality in setting of Ospina’s game, in addition to those in stopping the opponent’s attacks. The fact that it can get to zero parameter it is also a further advantageous condition for anyone who wants David: taking the least beaten goalkeeper in Serie A at the sale price does not happen every day …