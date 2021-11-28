Ossana shines again with the village of cribs

There are over 1600 handmade cribs placed in the courtyards of the most beautiful buildings in the historic center, concerts and traveling shows, dozens of houses with traditional markets distributed between the central square of the town and the wonderful castle of San Michele. Inaugurated on the afternoon of Sunday 28 November, the 21st edition of the Borgo dei 1000 cribs in Ossana will offer forty days of magic and emotions to those who visit this enchanted village.

The lighting of the tree in the center of Ossana

The initiative was organized by the municipal administration together with the “Il Borgo Antico” association in collaboration with the Val di Sole Tourist Board. A village, 1600 nativity scenes, 22 houses, 50 hand-lit lanterns and 40 days of opening : a widespread event in space and time that will put the nativity scene and its message of rebirth and solidarity at the center of Christmas with maximum attention to health precautions to contain the risk of contagion.

“As in every edition, this extraordinary and magical event is made possible thanks to a splendid team of workers, volunteers and enthusiasts, who put all their dedication to its success – underlined the mayor of Ossana, Laura Marinelli -. more this year, therefore, my deepest thanks go to them. Their commitment demonstrates the desire to restart our community “.

From last Saturday, the cribs can be visited for free, access allowed with the exhibition of the Green pass, from 10 to 22, until 6 January 2022. The markets, the tasting houses will be open from 4 to 8 December, on weekends of 11 and 12, 18 and 19 December and then from Christmas Eve to Epiphany. The San Michele castle will be open every day from 12 to 19 and on the opening dates of the markets from 10 to 20.

Lots of news among the hundreds of works of art on display. For the first it will be possible to admire a Nativity that reconstructs in miniature the center of the Solandro village and others that celebrate the farms and mountain traditions, so central in the life of local populations, made with local wood, also recovering old roots of the trees in the area. . Equally tied to traditions is the life-size nativity scene made by a craftsman with hay. As in previous years, the Nativities created by local artists are also joined by those donated by Italian and international collectors, eager to contribute to expanding a collection that has no equal in Italy.

The heart of the pro-inclusion and anti-violence message, the leitmotif of the 2021 edition, will be the “crib of women’s rights”: inside it, the statue of a shepherdess of those, Agitu Ideo Gudeta, has been placed, which has become a symbol for many women thanks to her stubbornness and her commitment to defend nature and local populations. Fled from Ethiopia after her complaints against land grabbing that took land from farmers, in Trentino she had built a small empire that respected nature and animals: “The happy goat”. Agitu, however, is a victim of femicide, she was murdered and raped by one of her collaborators on November 29, 2021. “We have chosen to make her the protagonist of our 2021 cribs so as not to let silence fall on her end and to keep the attention on a phenomenon that always risks slipping into a dangerous cone of shadow “observed Marinelli.

During the inaugural ceremony also the president of Pat, Maurizio Fugatti, who reiterated the great importance of prevention and the vaccination campaign in place throughout the territory, then the councilor for tourism Roberto Failoni, the president of Apt Luciano Rizzi and the president of the Borgo Antico association, Luciano Dell’Eva. Alberto Penasa led the evening.

“The Ossana nativity scenes are now a beautiful tradition that has been known for some time also at an international level – commented Councilor Failoni during the inauguration -. Merit of the citizens who, united. Has invested year after year to consolidate a unique event in its But it is also an example of the best face of Trentino. In our area, those who intend to admire the markets and other tourist attractions, as well as ski enthusiasts are sure to find the best conditions to spend their holidays in a pleasant and Safe”.

The comment of the regional councilor Lorenzo Ossanna