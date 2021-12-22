Osteopaths ready to give their contribution but the long process of defining the profession still needs to be completed

by Paola Sciomachen

21 DEC – Dear Director,

I had the opportunity to read with pleasure the interview released on your newspaper by the president of the Fno Tsrm-Pstrp Teresa Calandra on the challenges that await the Federation for the next year, also in light of the important news that the PNRR will bring for our National Health Service .

As President of the ROI – Italian Osteopath Registry, I feel it is my duty to thank President Calandra for the words she spent in relation to osteopaths and the hope that the category will soon see the long process of defining the profession concluded.

As Teresa Calandra has well remembered, there are very important issues to face, such as the definition of the didactic organization of the profession and the consequent comparative evaluation of qualifications. ROI, as is well known, has always firmly believed that quality training is the fundamental basis for the consolidation of a serious, authoritative professional category, ready to face the challenges of the national health service of the future.

It is for this reason that we join the words of the President in the hope that these steps can be carried out promptly by the competent Ministries, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of University, whom I thank for the dialogue of these years and the availability to a responsible and constructive confrontation.

Osteopaths are ready to lend their contribution and make their professionalism available in full collaboration and integration with other health professions for the benefit of citizens’ health.

Paola Sciomachen

President of ROI – Register of Osteopaths of Italy

December 21, 2021

