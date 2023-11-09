Osteoporosis treatment market to reach US dollar market size

WILMINGTON Delaware, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — global osteoporosis treatment market is valued at US dollar$ 12.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly CAGR of more than 4.8, According to the market report published by, in the forecast period 2023-2030 rationalstate





Market Definition, Market Scope and Report Overview

Osteoporosis refers to a condition when bones become less dense, lose strength and break easily. This term means bones with holes and usually occurs when the bones lose essential minerals such as calcium more quickly than the replacement rate. Sex hormones like estrogen and testosterone play an important role in maintaining bone strength.

As the global population continues to age, the prevalence of osteoporosis is expected to increase. Osteoporosis is more common in older individuals, particularly postmenopausal women and elderly men, creating a large patient population in need of treatment and management.

According to an in-depth market assessment by RationalStats, the global osteoporosis treatment market has been analyzed Based on market segments including drug type, route of administration and geography/regions (Including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) , The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market information for the global Osteoporosis Treatment market provides market size by various products/services/devices based on market value (US$/Euro million) and volume (units), assessment of demand in key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial valuation, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, component markets by leading companies, etc.

Furthermore, long-term segments and products/services provide a 10-year outlook and its impact on the global Osteoporosis Treatment market. It also includes the current state of the industry – production levels, capacity utilization, technology quotient, etc. The key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volume, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights etc.

global Osteoporosis Treatment Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of drug type, bisphosphonates are expected to dominate the osteoporosis treatment market. Bisphosphonates are usually the first choice of drugs to treat osteoporosis, primarily because of the fewer side effects associated with this drug class.

report summary

report metrics Description base year 2022 forecast period 2023-2030 base year market size US$12.0 billion Market Size Forecast US$16.6 billion growth rate 4.8% major market mover heightened awareness

Health awareness is increasing among the general public

Availability of new treatment options Profile of companies Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Mediengruppe Oberfranken – Fachverlage GmbH & Co. KG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Hologic

AbbVie

sanofi

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the key players and suppliers significantly contributing to the growth of the global osteoporosis treatment market include Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Mediengruppe Oberfranken – Fachverlage GmbH & Co. KG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Hologic, AbbVie and Sanofi, among others.

RationalState has fragmented the global osteoporosis treatment Market by drug type, route of administration and region

global osteoporosis treatment market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Medicine Type bisphosphonates alendronic acid ibandronic acid risedronate zoledronic acid SERMs parathyroid hormone biological medicines Calcium and Vitamin D Supplements HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy) open surgery minimally invasive surgery

global osteoporosis treatment market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Route of Administration

global osteoporosis treatment market Value (US$M), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region

North America Osteoporosis Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country

Latin America Osteoporosis Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country brazil Mexico rest of latin america

Western Europe Osteoporosis Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France spain Italy benelux nordic rest of western Europe

Eastern Europe Osteoporosis Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia poland Hungary other CIS countries rest of eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Osteoporosis Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia asean Indonesia Thailand philippines vietnam malaysia rest of asean rest of asia pacific

Middle East and Africa Osteoporosis Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country gcc Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) remaining gcc South Africa Nigeria turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Key questions answered in the osteoporosis treatment report:

What will be the market value of the global osteoporosis treatment market by 2030?

What is the size of the global osteoporosis treatment market?

What are the market drivers of the global osteoporosis treatment market?

What are the key trends in the global osteoporosis treatment market?

Which is the leading region in the global osteoporosis treatment market?

Who are the key companies operating in the global osteoporosis treatment market?

What is the market share of the major segments in the global osteoporosis treatment market?

Research Methodology

RationalStats has developed a cutting-edge research methodology to understand the numbers and provide clients with the best possible real-time information. We combine a diverse range of industry experience, data analysis and experts’ perspectives to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStats combines a mix of primary research along with secondary sources to estimate market size and develop forecasts. The main steps involved in getting market numbers accurately are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and the data required by the customer.

Collecting and storing data through relevant payment databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to generate market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors and their relevance.

Evaluate and analyze data by referencing the data sources used and leveraged.

Validate, interpret and finalize the data by combining details collected from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

