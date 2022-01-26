Osteria San Martin in Scorzè, one Michelin star and thirty years of true passion. And the prices kept affordable

Scorzè, Venice, early twentieth century: grandfather Domenico buys the San Martin tavern . A (abundant) century later, the tavern has become restaurantand it is Domenico’s niece, Michela, who manages it together with her husband Raffaele Ros, for exactly thirty years now: 1992-2022. Thanks to them the tavern has become haute cuisine restaurant but before that, Mamma Luigina had already made a decisive gastronomic restyling. Nine years ago the assignment of the Michelin star ratified and formalized the values ​​that the most assiduous customers had known for some time: passion and love, the quality of raw materials, creativity, hospitality and knowledge of the world of wine. , the pleasantness of an environment which, in times like these, becomes a strong added value: large spaces, spaced tables, the distinct feeling of being safe. In fact, even in this troubled period, things went for the best: Although we are a bit secluded from the big flows, we are experiencing a decidedly positive season, confirms Michela.

MORE INFORMATION









GOOD REASONS

Certainly also because of an advantageous quality-price ratio, but to the list of good reasons that should push gluttons up to here, in this quiet and secluded town in the Venetian countryside, we add another: Finally a starred restaurant where you can’t wait they pull and do not make the phenomena many of their regular customers say and no, a judgment that we share and it is perhaps the most beautiful medal, in times of social self-celebrations.

The fact is that three decades after the establishment and almost eight years after the consecration of the Red guide, whether we like it or not, the secular bible of catering, the features of the sign remain the same. Starting with the availability towards the customer. Here there is room for everyone and for (almost) all budgets. There are menus for special occasions (from 80 to 135 euros), those where the chef plays in the open field: for example with the Contemporaneo (13 tastings, more welcome, pre-dessert and small pastries), the seven courses of I Classici (with lots of revisited Shrimp Cocktail), and I Pennuti (obviously all meat, between game and courtyard). And there is the card, with about twenty options, where everyone can build their own path.

LUNCH FOR ALL

But there are also intelligent and far-sighted proposals that, in fact, work very well and that will certainly be welcome. Let’s talk about the 55 euro menu dedicated to the Under 30s in the box alongside. But there is also Easy Michelin, the midday menu, the lunch break which, for 30 euros, offers the choice between Risotto with red radicchio di Treviso PGI and durum wheat pasta with seafood, and the second one between the veal cheek with potato purée and the fish of the day with artichokes. Plus small pastries, water and coffee. But for our regular customers we make variations on the theme, explains Raffaele Ros, who – with all the calmness of the world – escapes relentlessly from routine and boredom.