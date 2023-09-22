OSU med student spends summer as NIH research intern

Media Contact: Sarah Plummer | Communications Coordinator 918-561-1282 | sara.plummer@okstate.edu

Saachi Pathak, a second-year student at OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine, wants to not only treat patients as a physician but also find ways to cure their diseases through research.

Her skills in the lab landed her a summer internship at the National Institutes of Health this year, where she was one of only 50 medical students from across the country accepted into the prestigious research internship program.

“It may be beneficial to hang up your white coat and wear a lab coat,” Pathak said. “I like research. It forces you to have a critical eye for details. And look at things from different perspectives.”

Pathak’s love of research began when she was an undergraduate at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and working in a lab studying HIV as a pre-med student. It was this research work that led Dr. Rashmi Kaul, Ph.D. Attracted the attention of. and professor of immunology in the OSU Center for Health Sciences School of Biomedical Sciences.

Pathak moved to Tulsa in 2021 and enrolled in OSU-CHS’s Certificate in Medical Sciences program, where Kaul mentored him as he worked in his lab. In 2022, Pathak was accepted to OSU-COM and began his first year as a medical student, while also continuing to work in Dr. Kaul’s laboratory as a research student and advisor.

“While in Dr. Kaul’s lab, I got to see other viral research on diseases like hepatitis C,” she said, “and benefited from the guidance.” “Dr. Kaul is like a second mother to me.’ “I don’t have family here, so this community has become my family.”

Kaul said Pathak is his third research student to be accepted into NIH’s internship program.

“We provide solid advising at OSU. Something happens while guiding. It’s like – I became a student. “I look through their eyes, see what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are,” she said. “You build confidence and motivation in them.”

Readers are grateful that Kaul encouraged them to apply for the internship program at NIH and said it was surreal when they were accepted.

“I was very excited. I told Dr. Kaul first, even before my parents. I was thrilled,” she said, and over the summer she worked on HIV latency and clinical research. “NIH was really exciting. It gave me a chance to learn more about the disease I’m interested in, from amazing people. Got it and I enjoyed it a lot.

Pathak is continuing to build on the research and findings from her NIH internship and Dr. Kaul’s laboratory, leading to co-authorship on future research papers and poster presentations. And that’s on top of her medical school curriculum.

“I do it because I really care about it. I think it makes me a more accomplished student doctor and a more accomplished researcher,” he said. “I’m becoming more comfortable asking questions. “I’ve become more comfortable being wrong, but I’m learning from it.”