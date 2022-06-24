Osvaldo begs Nacho to save him after being nominated: “Is this allowed?”, say the fans

For the first and only time the nominations in ‘The House of the Famous’ were announced on Wednesday and there are four members who are at risk elimination, for now.

The participants who could say goodbye next Monday of the Telemundo reality show are: Rafael Nieves, Ivonne Montero, Salvador Zerboni and Osvaldo Rioswho has already stepped forward and begged to be saved from the nomination.

By winning the leader test, Nacho Casano is the one who has the privilege in his hands of choosing the famous person who will not be in danger anymore, however, Osvaldo has begged him “for his mother” not to let him go to the elimination room with Zerboni.

“This plot should be sanctioned by Telemundo”, “If Osvaldo was as man as he claims to be, he would ask Nacho not to save him to be in the zoom with Zerboni, how little, his temperament is noticeable by leagues”, “Is this allowed?”, the fans began to write in social networks.

“They have already saved him like 2 times and do you want them to keep saving him?”, “That Mr. Osvaldo is afraid”,

“If they save him, next week they will nominate him again to come out,” “He went to cry to Nacho to save him”Internet users continued to express.

Others continued to leave their messages preventing the production of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ so that they were aware of the request that Ríos made, which is not supposed to be allowed.

One of the rules says that it is forbidden to influence the decision of another colleague either to nominate and, in this case, to save one of the nominees.

“What is this?, Osvaldo Ríos asks Nacho ‘for his mother’ to save him. Something has to do production about it @telemundorealities”, “No, not that. If he saves it, they should take it away because that’s not the game“, “Wow, they’re not supposed to do that”, “Isn’t that very honest? Which owes nothing fears nothing. Let him face Salvador in the zoom if he says he’s not afraid of him”, “Boss please don’t allow it. this man has to leave“, have indicated a part of the followers of ‘LCDLF2’.

For those who are not aware, Salvador and Osvaldo are in a serious confrontation after Ríos gave Zerboni the “kiss of death” last Monday. Since then, the people who follow the show have hoped that Osvaldo would be nominated so that they could vote for him and remove him, since they agree that his action included physical contact, but beyond that, he did so without Zerboni’s consent.

It will not be until this Friday that Nacho Casano’s decision will be known: if he saves Osvaldo or chooses another celebrity.

