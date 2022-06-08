Osvaldo Ríos cries when remembering when he was imprisoned for gender violence
Puerto Rican actor Osvaldo Ríos could not hold back his tears as he recalled the moment he went to jail for gender-based violence almost two decades ago.
“In 2004 I went through a very difficult process. I was found guilty of domestic violence. It happened with a girlfriend I had, whom unfortunately I did not know how to value. There, unfortunately, I committed acts of verbal violence and physical violence, ”the actor began by recounting.
“That’s why I was tried, I was convicted, I complied with what was imposed, which was three months, 117 days to be exact, of confinement, plus a full year and a half of rehabilitation,” he shared with the program’s followers.
In the talk he took advantage of and reflected on that moment, which according to him marked his life.
“If I hadn’t gone through that process, I don’t know what my life would be like right now. Looking back, I do understand that it was fair for that to happen, I do understand that he deserved that punishment, that unit. I had the opportunity to see myself in the hardest way, ”he expressed moved.
“I realized all the mistakes I had made, how selfish I was, the damage I did to the people I loved the most with words, with actions. And I realized how selfish, how narcissistic, how badly I was doing, out of focus in my life. I had lost my freedom, I had lost millionaire contracts, I had lost practically everything, ”added the Puerto Rican in the reality show broadcast by Telemundo.