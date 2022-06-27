Osvaldo Ríos kisses Salvador Zerboni on the mouth and war breaks out in “La Casa de los Famosos”

While the group of inhabitants that make up the second season of “The House of the Famous” is reduced, the controversies increase. Although many thought that the problems in the mansion would diminish after the departure of the Cuban star Niurka Marcos last Monday, the truth is that it has not been like that. This week, the great stars of Telemundo’s “reality” show are Salvador Zerboni and the Puerto Rican actor Osvaldo Rios.

On Monday, before the expulsion of “the scandal woman” from the competition was announced, Zerboni and Ríos starred in a moment worthy of the French mafia. The heartthrob of soap operas like “Kassandra” and “Hug me very hard” kissed the Mexican interpreter on the mouth in declaration of “war”.

The dispute between the two interpreters rose to a higher level when the companions of their respective rooms joined in a fight where everything has been allowed. In this way, for a week, through the “24/7” available in telemundo.comthe only thing that is presented are insults, mistreatment and strategies to eliminate each other.

Given this situation, Giuliano, Ríos’ eldest son, went to social networks yesterday to defend his father. The eldest son of the Puerto Rican journalist and news anchor, carmen dominiquecalled on his dad’s fans and supporters to save him from elimination tonight.

“To all of us who support my father in this contest, not only from Puerto Rico but throughout Latin America, attention that we have to organize. As we can see, despite the fact that they have plotted in the purple room, conspiracies, whatever you want to call it, against my father already three times on behalf of Foal, RafeZerboni and the most poisonous of all, who has been orchestrating all this and I still don’t understand how she is still there, Daniellathe production does nothing, so we have to vote for Zerboni”, began Ríos Dominicci, who has always stayed away from the public eye.

Ríos’ eldest son also pointed out the alleged lack of impartiality in the production of the program that is broadcast in Puerto Rico every day at 8:00 p.m. The foregoing, after it was canceled for Ignacio “Nacho” Casano the privilege of being able to save his father from the nomination because it was a decision he had to make “by himself and he consulted it” with the rest of the purple room.

“The lack of response from the boss or Telemundo – whoever is in charge – in the face of cheating or, well, rewarding them in the case of the purple room, apparently, but they cancel the benefit of saving someone, that is a double standard, to turn hypocritical What irony! Then they make this program, if it is true that there is no script, it looks like a total asshole, a scam. If they can remove the benefit of saving someone […]but they can’t penalize purples for being totally serpentines and rats using code names […] then this is a farce”, denounced the composer and musician.

Ríos Dominicci continued that “the worst of all are the disrespect, pestilence and disgusting things that these spoiled brats (referring to some participants) have spoken about my father for no reason, just because of morbidity. And all this before any kind of ‘aggression’ happened on his part with any other, ”he said, alluding to the controversial kiss that Ríos gave Zerboni.

“He has been recovering from his condition, staying active as much as he can, helping others even when they are not on his team. Poor him, he doesn’t even know that Daniella is the worst of all and he still tries to get along with her. He is always ready either in the kitchen, with his advice, providing laughter, joy and wisdom. So even without him knowing the total number of hypocrisies that have been done to him by the purples, he finds out a little through that angel who went to the house to shout what they were doing to him […] and he finally replies, so he’s the bad guy? Fouls were committed against him multiple times before he responded in any way. He has even withdrawn from many conflicts in the house in the past precisely to avoid getting involved in dramas. He finally responds to an offense, and he is to blame? No. Zerboni becomes the great victim when even those who are eliminated comment and the same ones in his room say that they do not believe the drama, of course crocodile tears … ”, he said.