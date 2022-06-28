Osvaldo Ríos leaves The House of the Famous | shows

The Puerto Rican actor, Osvaldo Ríos, became this Monday the seventh eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos.

Ríos scored 53% to be eliminated from the Telemundo competition and lost to his biggest rival within the house, Mexican Salvador Zerboni.

Mexican actors, Ivonne Montero and Rafael Nieves also managed to return home.

Earlier, Ríos’s eldest son denounced on social networks a plot against his father by several inhabitants.

The eldest son of Osvaldo Ríos, Giulano Ríos Dominicci, assured that Rafael Nieves, Salvador Zerboni and Daniella Navarro have agreed to vote against the Puerto Rican actor, an act that is prohibited by the competition regulations.

“As we can see, despite the fact that they have plotted or conspired in the purple room, against my father, already three times, between Potro (Luis Caballero), (Salvador) Zerboni, Rafa (Nieves) and the most poisonous of all that he has been orchestrating all this and I don’t understand how he is still there, Daniela. The production does nothing, so we have to vote for Zerboni. The lack of response from the boss or Telemundo, or whoever is in charge, of the traps , or to reward them in the case of the purple room, but they cancel the benefit to the leader of saving someone, that is a double standard, in turn, hypocritical.This makes this program, if it is true that it does not have any script, look like a total scam,” he said in a video of more than five minutes.

In fact, the controversial Niurka Marcos was present during the gala, who also denounced the plot by her and colleagues. Given these complaints, the presenters, Héctor Sandarti and Jimena Gállego denied that there was a plot.

It should be remembered that in the first season the nominating votes of the contestants who plotted were annulled. At the moment, the production has not informed if it will take action on the matter.