Osvaldo silences rapper Nicki Nicole

Daniel Osvaldo responds to the rhymes rapper Nicki Nicole . The singer recently attacked Diego Armando Maradona , calling it a “Abuser”. The response of the former Roma player was immediate, companion of Diego’s daughter, Ioannina Maradona . “I think that girl doesn’t even know who Maradona was. Maradona was the one who made us known all over the world, the most Argentine of all “, he said during the Argentine program Seguimos en El Doce.

“They made his life impossible”

“It’s always difficult to cash in, they made Diego’s life impossible. They entered his life, they didn’t leave him for a second”, added in defense of the late champion. It’s still: “Everyone has an opinion, it is very difficult to be continuously in the dock.”

Nicki Nicole: what she said about Maradona

Nicki Nicole expressed hers negative opinion on Maradona, during an interview with El Pais in which there was talk of gender-based violence. “When Maradona died, there was controversy in Spain because, even if no one doubted that he was a football god, the question that he was an abuser was rarely touched upon. From here one gets the impression that in Argentina it has not even been addressed. . .. “, the singer told the newspaper.