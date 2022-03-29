Oswaldo Sánchez agrees with ‘Chucky’ and proposes a new headquarters for the Tri

The former goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team and current TUDN analyst, Oswaldo Sánchez, defended what Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano said about the difficulty of playing in the Azteca Stadium for Mexican players who play for European teams; and he remembered that the soccer players of his time also had a hard time the height of the CDMX.

In the TUDN program ‘Los Incondicionales’, Oswaldo mentioned that soccer players like Rafa Márquez, Ricardo Osorio or Pavel Pardo, had a hard time getting into a rhythm at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, when they played the World Cup Qualifiers.

“The arguments that ‘Chucky’ Lozano says are very valid, I went back to those times when Borgetti, Pavel Pardo, Ricardo Osorio, Rafa Márquez came to play in Mexico and said ‘we have a hard time because it is a very long trip, transatlantic , change of schedule, the height’, beyond the fact that you live in Mexico it is costing you”, assured ‘San Oswaldo’.

The former World Cup goalkeeper, who defended the Mexican goal in Germany 2006, gave the alternate venues where El Tri could play the most important Qualifying matches, with the intention of harming the rivals of the Aztec team.

“It could be alternated, the important games of the qualifying round, the United States and Canada, that are not played in the Azteca Stadium, take them to Veracruz, to Monterrey to the Tigres stadium, let them feel the passion, let them feel the fervor, play with them at 12 noon, that it costs them work, it is a point that I want to put on the table and hopefully the fans understand where I want to go,” he said.

Mexico will play the last game of the Qualifiers at the Azteca Stadium this Wednesday, when they face El Salvador in search of securing their ticket to Qatar 2022.

