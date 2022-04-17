Oswaldo Sánchez compares Chicote Calderón with Cristiano Ronaldo

Sports

Mexico City /

Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderon was again present on the scoreboard on the Azteca Stadium field, as it did in that Guardians 2020 Quarterfinal series where they eliminated America with three of his goals (one in Guadalajara and two in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula), this time he did it against Cruz Azul.

The youth squad of the Atlas got up within the area and with a header he opened the scoring before the hubbub of the rojiblanco public which is the majority in the Azteca.

Chicote already has 18 goals in his career, five of them have been at the Azteca Stadium; she turned him four to america and today to Cruz Azul.

Oswaldo Sancheztoday an analyst for TUDN, commented on the goal and product of a notorious emotion to see Chivas ahead on the scoreboard, compared Chicote with Cristiano Ronaldobecause of the way he jumped to head the ball.

Result Cruz Azul vs Chivas

Goal by Chicote Calderón

Criticism of Oswaldo Sánchez

Even Marc Crosas did not agree with your comment and He pointed out that he let himself be overcome by emotion that causes him to see a goal from the team of his loves.

People on social networks did not forgive him for this comment and they crushed him with everything.

