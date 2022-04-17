Oswaldo Sánchez compares Chicote Calderón with Cristiano Ronaldo

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.17.2022 13:47:00





Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderon was again present on the scoreboard on the Azteca Stadium field, as it did in that Guardians 2020 Quarterfinal series where they eliminated America with three of his goals (one in Guadalajara and two in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula), this time he did it against Cruz Azul.

The youth squad of the Atlas got up within the area and with a header he opened the scoring before the hubbub of the rojiblanco public which is the majority in the Azteca.

Chicote already has 18 goals in his career, five of them have been at the Azteca Stadium; she turned him four to america and today to Cruz Azul.

Oswaldo Sancheztoday an analyst for TUDN, commented on the goal and product of a notorious emotion to see Chivas ahead on the scoreboard, compared Chicote with Cristiano Ronaldobecause of the way he jumped to head the ball.

Result Cruz Azul vs Chivas

Goal by Chicote Calderón

Criticism of Oswaldo Sánchez

Even Marc Crosas did not agree with your comment and He pointed out that he let himself be overcome by emotion that causes him to see a goal from the team of his loves.

People on social networks did not forgive him for this comment and they crushed him with everything.

“He gets up (‘Chicote’ Calderon) very well like Cristiano Ronaldo and says yes to the ball.”- Oswaldo Sánchez after the goal by #Chivas

????‍♂️????‍♂️????‍♂️????‍♂️????‍♂️????‍♂️ https://t.co/ePzFqfcvbi – San Cadilla El Norte (@SancadillaNorte) April 17, 2022

Oswaldo Sánchez has just said that Chicote Calderón jumped and headed like Cristiano Ronaldo. Don’t suck #CAZ #GDL — Omar Ornelas (@Ommieeddie) April 17, 2022

Oswaldo Sánchez comparing ‘Chicote’ Calderon with Cristiano Ronaldo… “analysts” are of that level! // (ra) — Ricardo Ayala USE IT????! (@Ricardoayala5) April 17, 2022

I don’t know what was worse: If the mark of Cruz Azul or Oswaldo Sánchez saying that Chicote headed like Cristiano Ronaldo???? — renacova  (@renacova) April 17, 2022

“The guy rose like Cristiano Ronaldo” Oswaldo Sanchez. – Saúl Robles  (@chuforobles) April 17, 2022

Chicote Calderón, like Cristiano Ronaldo? Says Oswaldo Sánchez… ???? – Karly Aldana (@karlyaldana7) April 17, 2022

Oswaldo Sánchez saying that Chicote scored how CR7 himself. A lot of offense for Chicote to compare him with El Bicho. ???? – Diana Cuellar (@SoyDianaCuellar) April 17, 2022

