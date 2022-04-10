Oswaldo Sánchez criticized the attitude of some Mexican players

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 09.04.2022 13:33:30





Facing the Qatar World Cup 2022different people related to the media have analyzed the possible group who will represent Mexico in said tournament and who will seek the long-awaited fifth gameone of them is Oswaldo Sanchez.

In interview with Tono de Valdes for his YouTube channel, the exporter of the Mexican National Team showed in favor of the processes; however, one of the statements that caught the most attention was when he assured that there are many mexican soccer players who are more concerned about other things than their performance on the pitch.

“I yes i believe in processes and it makes me very sad that we are Under 17 world champions and Olympic champions and that we can not consolidate something big in major selection.

“What’s going on? What’s going on with today’s footballers? And I say that with all due respect, They are more concerned about the haircut, than the tattoos, than the car, than the old ladies“, Mentioned the former player of teams like Chivas and Santos Laguna.

Likewise, the now commentator of TUDN assured that during his time as a player I was very clear when I could relax so as not to affect your performance on the court.

“I knew when I could wake up, have my drinks, make pachanaga. I believe that everything can be done in this life but we must find the time for things, “she commented.