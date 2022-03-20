Oswaldo Vizcarrondo makes strong revelations against Miguel Herrera for his time at Club América

Through the ranks of America clubcountless international players have passed through, some have managed to stay in the first team and others have had to emigrate to other parts of football, such is the case of Oswaldo Vizcarrondoformer Venezuelan soccer player who at some point was part of the history of the Eagles of America.

After having a good step in the 2011 America’s Cupthe defender managed to capture the attention of the highest authorities of the Mexican team and a year later, the feathered team decided to use his services, so they began approaches and proposals and later, it was reported that viscarrondo, would join the cream-blue camp. In fact, he arrived as one of the most promising signings for the Closing 2012 and would stay in MX League for three years.

However viscarrondo did not manage to stand out in tricolor soccer and therefore, had to leave the capital’s facilities to join the F.C.NantesFrench painting belonging to the League 1.

Recently, the Venezuelan made some controversial statements where he first spoke about the former coach of the Club America Miguel Herrera and the relationship he had with him and later, he attacked soccer in Mexico.

“I did not have the best relationship with the one from America (Miguel Herrera). He is a person who does not handle himself well, but the Mexican environment fits well because soccer there is a novel, socially they handle themselves like that,” he emphasized during a talk that he held with Mario Alberto Sánchez, Panelist of El Mundo es un Balón.

On the other hand, he revealed what happened before announcing his departure from the club and with whom he met to clarify his future.

“When the tournament ended, I sat down with Ricardo Peláez and Miguel Herrera to talk about my situation. I asked them if they were going to count on me to find out if I should look for a team. But they told me that they were going to take me into account and that I join the preseason,” he said.

Finally, he commented on how he found out that his dismissal was already an official fact.