OT Fagbenle in the cast of the Apple TV + miniseries with a recurring role

The Handmaid’s Tale actor joins protagonists Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway and America Ferrera in the drama that will tell the story of the WeWork startup.

The star of The Handmaid’s Tale OT Fagbenle, also recently seen in the Marvel movie Black Widow, signed up for a recurring role in WeCrashed, the miniseries of Apple TV + which will retrace the rise and fall of the startup WeWork and which can also boast in the regular cast Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway And America Ferrera.

The plot of WeCrashed

Written by Lee Eisenberg And Drew Crevello and directed by the directors of Crazy Stupid Love Glenn Ficarra And John Requa, WeCrashed is based on the podcast of the same name by Wondery to tell the incredible adventures of the company WeWork, the company providing shared workspaces founded by the all too visionary Adam Neumann. Founded in 2010 and valued at $ 47 billion, WeWork was about to finally take off on the stock exchange when it was discovered in 2019 that the charismatic CEO Neumann (played here by Jared Leto) actually had an over-optimistic view of the company, almost prophetic. Its business model, not very transparent and well beyond the real potential of the company, has led the public valuation of WeWork to drop to 10 billion and to his forced resignation.

The role of OT Fagbenle

OT Fagbenle, Emmy-nominated for his performance in The Handmaid’s Tale and currently also busy on the set of the miniseries The First Lady of Showtime as former US President Barack Obama, he will play Cameron Lautner, a partner of a powerful investment firm who will be tasked with trying to instill discipline in WeWork and prepare it to go public. But his method will bring him into conflict with the company’s eccentric and stubborn CEO.