other 76 games added in backward compatibility, here is the list – Nerd4.life
The team Xbox added others 76 games to the titles available in backward compatibility on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, as announced in these minutes during the twentieth anniversary celebration event, and we see below the list of titles in question.
These include the Max Payne series, Skate 2, Dead or Alive Ultimate, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2 and various others. Each game included in the program also receives support for the system HDR car on Xbox Series X | S and a resolution increase that goes up to 4x on Xbox Series X (half on Xbox One and 3x on Xbox Series S).
Furthermore, theFPS Boost is applied to 11 games of the new games, bringing their frame-rate to 60 fps, and to 26 of the titles already in the catalog in backward compatibility, including the chapters of the series Gears of War, Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas, with the complete list of FPS Boost games available at this address.
So let’s see thelist of the 76 titles added to backwards compatibility today:
- 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
- Aces of the Galaxy
- Advent Rising
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
- Bankshot Billiards 2
- Beautiful Katamari
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Cloning Clyde
- Conan
- Darwinia +
- Dead or Alive Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 3
- Dead or Alive 4
- Death by Cube
- Disney Universe
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Elements of Destruction
- FEAR
- FEAR 2: Project Origin
- FEAR 3
- FEAR Files
- The First Templar
- Gladius
- Gunvalkyrie
- Islands of Wakfu
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Manhunt
- Max Payne
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
- Max Payne 3
- Mini Ninjas
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- NIER
- Novadrome
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
- Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
- Otogi: Myth of Demons
- Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
- The Outfit
- Outpost Kaloki X
- Quake Arena Arcade
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Ridge Racer 6
- Rio
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Rock of Ages
- Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
- Scramble
- Screwjumper!
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Skate 2
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
- SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
- Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
- Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Switchball
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Time Pilot
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Toy Story Mania!
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
- Viva Piñata: Party Animals
- Warlords