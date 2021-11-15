other 76 games added in backward compatibility, here is the list – Nerd4.life

The team Xbox added others 76 games to the titles available in backward compatibility on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, as announced in these minutes during the twentieth anniversary celebration event, and we see below the list of titles in question.

These include the Max Payne series, Skate 2, Dead or Alive Ultimate, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2 and various others. Each game included in the program also receives support for the system HDR car on Xbox Series X | S and a resolution increase that goes up to 4x on Xbox Series X (half on Xbox One and 3x on Xbox Series S).

Furthermore, theFPS Boost is applied to 11 games of the new games, bringing their frame-rate to 60 fps, and to 26 of the titles already in the catalog in backward compatibility, including the chapters of the series Gears of War, Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas, with the complete list of FPS Boost games available at this address.

So let’s see thelist of the 76 titles added to backwards compatibility today: