other acquisitions coming after Bungie? The background of GIbiz

In reconstructing the entire negotiation on social media that led to the marriage between Sony and Bungie, the head of GamesIndustry.biz Christopher Dring reports the statements shared by Jim Ryan, boss of Sony PlayStation, which are a prelude to the announcement of further acquisitions.

According to the head of GIbiz, Sony’s acquisition of Bungie would be motivated by the will of PlayStation Studios and SIE’s top management “improve their development capabilities in the realization of live service cross-platform video games“. As for Bungie, joining Sony’s family of subsidiaries will allow the US company to strengthen its technological capabilities and the prospect of adapting its titles for films and TV series.

The sharing of technologies between Bungie and Sony, combined with the promise of guaranteeing the independence and multi-platform vocation of Bungie, is part of the acquisition negotiations which, according to Dring, would have lasted 5/6 months. For the GamesIndustry.biz journalist, “this is not an acquisition resulting from the reaction to the Take-Two / Zynga or Microsoft / Activision agreements“.

The background shared by Dring also includes statements by Jym Ryan: the top exponent of Sony’s videogame division would have in fact confided to him “having to expect more”with reference to the activities carried out by the Japanese technological giant to expand its range of subsidiaries.