“Other cases in Europe”. What is going on

The alarm on theacute hepatitis of unknown origin which is affecting i children: an update of theEcdcthe European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, has reported in fact new cases.

Mysterious hepatitis in children: what the new ECDC report says

The ECDC report states that new cases of the mysterious hepatitis affecting children have been “reported in Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands And Spain“.

The report also reads: “In addition, 9 cases of acute hepatitis among children between the ages of 1 and 6 were reported in Alabama (United States of America), which also tested positive for adenovirus “.

The ECDC recalled that “investigations are underway in all countries that have reported cases” but “at the moment the exact cause of these hepatitis remains unknown“.

Mysterious hepatitis in children: the situation in the UK

The United Kingdom is the country where the highest number of cases of this acute form of hepatitis affecting the youngest has been reported.

The ECDC report states that “it has not been identified no link between the cases and the Covid-19 vaccine“.



The note clarified that most of the patients affected by this mysterious form of hepatitis “did not have a fever”, while “some required treatment in specialized pediatric liver units and few have undergone liver transplantation“.

Mysterious hepatitis in children: the symptoms, how many cases and where

As of April 12, the United Kingdom announced that, in addition to some cases that emerged in Scotland (as of April 14, there were 13 cases under observation), another 61 cases were under attention in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with most patients between 2 and 5 years of age.

Speaking of symptoms, the ECDC specified that some cases “reported gastrointestinal symptoms, including abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting in the previous weeks”.

Photo source: ANSA

Test tubes with blood, in an archive photo.

In recent days, theWorld Health Organization had announced that it had launched an investigation into acute hepatitis of mysterious origin affecting children.

In addition to the UK, cases had already been reported in Ireland and Spain prior to the new alarm.



