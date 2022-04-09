Entertainment

Other celebrities who suffer from the same disease as Bruce Willis

A few days ago the entertainment world suffered a severe blow when Bruce Willis announced that he was completely retiring from acting due to suffering from aphasiaa disease that is detected almost immediately since the difficulties in processing or expressing verbal and written communication are evident for the patient himself or for the people around him.

The most common cause of aphasia is a blockage of the blood vessels, usually triggered by a stroke or acute trauma, such as a gunshot wound. It can also result from a neurodegenerative disorder such as Alzheimer’s.

