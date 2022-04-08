Other celebrities who suffer from the same disease as Bruce Willis

A few days ago the entertainment world suffered a severe blow when Bruce Willis announced that he was completely retiring from acting due to suffering from aphasiaa disease that is detected almost immediately since the difficulties in processing or expressing verbal and written communication are evident for the patient himself or for the people around him.

The most common cause of aphasia is a blockage of the blood vessels, usually triggered by a stroke or acute trauma, such as a gunshot wound. It can also result from a neurodegenerative disorder such as Alzheimer’s.

3 celebrities who have suffered from aphasia

1.Bruce Willis

“To the incredible fans of Bruce, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities.” wrote his ex-wife, Demi Moore. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is walking away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The emotional publication was accompanied by a photo of a young Bruce Willis in a bathrobe, shower cap, and sunglasses, ending it by writing, “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that.”

2. Sharon Stone

The Oscar-nominated star for his performance in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” saw his steady rise come crashing down in September 2001, when, at the age of 43, he collapsed at home due to a brain aneurysm and suffered a cerebral haemorrhage which lasted nine days.

When Sharon Stone was released from the hospital, had lost the ability to read and had developed speech problems, including a stutter. Her new difficulty in reading and memorizing lines crippled her career.

“I became more emotionally intelligent,” said Sharon Stone In an interview. “I chose to work really hard to open up other parts of my mind. I’m stronger now. And I can be abrasively direct. That scares people, but I guess that’s not my problem. It’s like I have brain damage; you’ll just have to deal with it”.

Her recovery has earned her several television and film roles, and she has become an ardent advocate for stroke awareness.

3. Emilia Clarke

The actress Emilia Clarke had finished recording the first season of Game of Thrones when she got a bad headache, which she said felt like a rubber band was squeezing her brain. That pain was actually a stroke caused by bleeding on the surface of the brain.

After the hemorrhage he could not say his name, he only pronounced meaningless words. That led her to panic because she could not control what she said or transmit what she thought.

Their aphasia It disappeared after a week, but the fear of not being able to express himself in language persisted. He led her to found Same Youa charity to expand access to neurorehabilitation for young people after injury or stroke.

Did you know all these cases?