Entertainment

Other celebrities who suffer from the same disease as Bruce Willis

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

A few days ago the entertainment world suffered a severe blow when Bruce Willis announced that he was completely retiring from acting due to suffering from aphasiaa disease that is detected almost immediately since the difficulties in processing or expressing verbal and written communication are evident for the patient himself or for the people around him.

The most common cause of aphasia is a blockage of the blood vessels, usually triggered by a stroke or acute trauma, such as a gunshot wound. It can also result from a neurodegenerative disorder such as Alzheimer’s.

Source link

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Yanet García comes out of the water to show her shapely rear with a heart-stopping micro bikini

7 mins ago

6 great controversies during awards ceremonies

9 mins ago

Aracely Arámbula, showed her beauty worthy of a cover

19 mins ago

Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian share the same beauty secret

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button