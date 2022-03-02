other couples who have reconciled after their separation – Publimetro Chile

The news of the couple’s separation appeared on the networks and left many fans surprised. Both Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet They have been living in Los Angeles for the last few years and the recent changes in the actor’s career would have separated them, but it seems that they have decided to give themselves a second chance.

Relationships between celebrities can be very complicated, especially when it comes to high-profile actors like Momoa, who has more and more work, which takes him away from home for months and can end up deteriorating his love relationships. But, at the same time, historically several couples have been able to remake their love.

The relationship between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet could return to normal after giving themselves a second chance

Recently, Momoa was seen arriving at the premiere of the long-awaited film “The Batman” with actor Chaning Tatum, who is in a relationship with Momoa’s stepdaughter, Zoe Kravitz. The solitary presence of the actor made many think that the separation from Zoe’s mother, Lisa Monet, was already final, but close sources would have affirmed the opposite.

According to the Hollywoodlife medium, a source close to the couple would have stated that “They have decided to work on it instead of throwing in the towel” giving hope to the thousands of fans who prayed for reconciliation, of course, to give themselves a second chance. make the relationship work again, there is a big difference.

Momoa and Bonet would not become the first couple in the entertainment world to reunite after a separation. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel met in 2007 at a birthday party and clicked instantly, but in early 2011 they announced their separation, which did not last long, because in December of the same year they got engaged.

On the other hand, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are one of the most recognizable couples in the business, but they apparently suffered a low blow in their relationship shortly before they got engaged. “He sat me down and said, ‘I can’t have this right now. I think you’re wonderful, but I keep going out with other people,’” said the actress in 2017, who also clarified that she only took four days for Dax to realize her big mistake.

The royalty has also seen cases like this, in 2007 Kate Middleton and Prince William allegedly had a fight so complex that it would end the relationship through a phone call, finally “Things settled” according to William and the couple continued happily.

Another more current example is that of Cardi B and Offset, who also saw their relationship compromised twice, the first in 2018 after accusations of infidelity and the most complex in 2020, when the rapper legally filed for divorce, despite this , Offset managed to win Cardi B’s heart again and they have even had a child together.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Monet could follow the example of other couples to rebuild their relationship

Although, due to how the separation was painted, it is complicated and it would take a lot of work for Momoa and Monet to completely repair their love, nothing is impossible and many fans hope that they can achieve what couples like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend or Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik succeeded at the time.

For now, neither of them has spoken about their current situation, so we will have to wait for things to be discussed more clearly to know the future of the relationship.

