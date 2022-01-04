Other drivers got stuck on I-95 in Virginia after a winter storm

The department did not respond to a series of requests for comment from NBC News on Tuesday.

Sepp Lancaster, a 21-year-old film and television student at Boston University, was traveling across the United States when his twin sister, boyfriend, and dog were visiting their father in Connecticut when they got stranded. You get stuck in a cold car and spend the night.

“My parents were immune and I thought traveling by road would be safer than Omigron flights,” he said, referring to the highly contagious Covit-19 variant.

He was disappointed with what he described as a lack of communication and vague statements coming from VDOT.

“I am on ‘stop’ for two and a half hours to speak to a representative for any information,” Lancaster said. “I saw a rescuer… when asked for information, he said, ‘Do I think I know?’

“Well, officer, I hope you know,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster said it entered traffic shortly after 3pm on Monday, when there was a “slight movement for a while,” so the drivers were allowed to proceed.

However, at 11pm, he said, traffic was “blocked” and within hours he and his passengers were trapped in their vehicle.

Like a scene from the movie “La La Land”

“After midnight, the whole street was filled with ‘La La Land’ flash mobs,” he said, as motorists happily left their cars in the opening scene of the hit film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. “Another day in the sun.”

“Even though it is so severe, people still cry, smoke and walk with their children,” he said. [and] Begging for pets and supplies “.

“The cars are stuck, the trees have fallen, the parked cars randomly scattered for miles around huge snowdrifts, so no real emergency attempts can reach us,” he said in his Twitter messages. And his partner fell asleep.

Another driver, Anne Gold NBC Washington, said early Tuesday morning, said, “There are so many cars and trucks behind me that I can see in front of me, and it has been like this for 12 hours.”

Gold was on his annual trip to Florida when traffic stopped Monday afternoon. He told the news station that he only moved a handful of cars around 6:20 am on Tuesday

There was a tree along Scotchtown Road in Hanover County during a snow storm on Monday. Alexa Welch Edlund / Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP

While some motorists have abandoned their vehicles, some have faced the dilemma of running out of gasoline and not having access to food and water.

Some warned of having children and pets in their vehicles as they struggled to survive the storm, NBC Washington reports.

The hustle and bustle erupted when all south lanes of I-95 at Mile Marker 136 near Centerport Parkway were closed following an accident involving several vehicles at noon Monday.

No one was injured in the crash, but the collision was delayed and VDOT later warned that heavy snow continued to support traffic.

A Report posted on Twitter At 8:40 pm, the Fredericksburg Department Division described the situation as “frustrating and horrifying”.

“We would like to have a time, an ETA or a plausible guess as to when the journey on I-95 will resume,” he said. “It is blocked by many accidents in our area. It’s frustrating and scary ”.

“Know that our crew doesn’t stop. The crew will work 24/7 until all government-operated roads are safe for travel, ”he added.

In the early hours of Tuesday, VDOT Fredericksburg said, “Teams are now mobilizing to take those parked between nearby locations on alternative routes.”

The VDOT said snowplows and traction trucks were on the scene, adding that motorists should plan to avoid interstate travel “until lanes reopen and significant congestion is removed.”

Liz Blazo, who estimated she was stranded Monday at 6:30 pm on a flight from Pennsylvania to North Carolina, revealed in her Instagram stories that she was frustrated by VDOT’s slow updates.

He said Tuesday morning it had moved about 8 miles from the previous night.

“I had to use a cup to go to the bathroom in the car. I consumed no water or caffeine and was awake for 36 hours or more, ”Blazo said. She couldn’t take the medicines she needed at night because they made her sleepy.

“I’m not with anyone, so I can’t really sleep,” she said.

Plazo eventually made his way to the exit, where he exited and took refuge in an empty parking lot of a motel.

NBC News reporter Josh Lederman gets stuck on I-95 with his dog in the back seat.

“I try not to tweet about daily inconveniences, but this experience is crazy”, He tweeted.

A major winter storm hit the Northern Virginia region, disrupting traffic in Alexandria, Virginia on Monday early in the New Year’s work week. mpi34 / MediaPunch / AP

“For the past 7 hours and more, during a total shutdown north of I-95, 30 miles south of DC, I was stuck in my car, not moving,” Lederman said.

“The highway is full of disabled vehicles. Not just cars. Semi-trailers, everything. Nobody can move. People are running out of gas or ditching vehicles, ”he said in a separate tweet.

Later, on NBC’s “TODAY” show, he said he came home safe and sound after being described as a “crazy favorite night”.

“We have been lucky. The car had enough gas to do it without losing power. We were fine without food and water, but it was a terrible situation, ”Lederman said.

“Given the time we were here, I think people expect you to face some delays on the road,” he said. “People weren’t expecting it, at least I’m not sure. They had to wait all night to see if anyone would come and clean the street so that people could leave ”.

“Well, before I had any kind of problem, I didn’t expect you to make calculations about whether you had enough water,” he said. “Is there enough petrol in my car parked on this highway? [Can it] Do you run all night and keep me warm? “

“I’m afraid to sleep”

Lancaster said he tried to call VDOT, but said he was “stopped” for two hours.

Before that, he tried to reassure his sister and partner that “help would come soon”.

“It was 4 in the morning and I suddenly realized that relief was not going to arrive,” he said.

“I’m afraid to sleep, I’m afraid to see what’s going on,” Lancaster added.

A winter storm on I-95 in Virginia caused chaos and power outages that left drivers stranded for nearly 16 hours.

September Lancaster

When the traffic started moving, he said he was also nervous about the possibility of driving on icy roads.

“The road below us has never been salty (not yet) due to the traffic congestion that started during the blizzard,” Lancaster said. “I’m from Florida and I’ve never ridden on ice … I’m so curious what comes next.”

“[I] I’m really scared, ”he added.

The National Weather Service has issued a warning Ice sheets can be “especially problematic” on untreated roads from Tennessee to Maryland following heavy wet snow.

Residents faced severe power outages as drivers found themselves stranded between states, leaving more than 400,000 customers without electricity from Georgia to Maryland until Tuesday morning. According to PowerOutage.US.

Nearly 300,000 accidents have been reported in Virginia alone.