Other food – Levante-EMV

“I became a vegan when I saw a documentary that showed how they killed a cow; Anyone who is vegan or vegetarian should do activism sometime.” Thirty-five-year-old Guillermo is “one of the organizers of Valencia animal-save”. Burgos resident in Valencia has lived in England. “In England they have been around since the 1990s, there are many groups, more active, more vegan products in supermarkets.” In hindsight he acknowledges that “years ago people didn’t understand it, now they understand it more, it depends on the people”. Images on laptops and screens raise awareness during the action carried out next to the Valencia Cathedral.

Uncontested veganism? “A lot of people try to make you think you’re missing something,” adds Guillermo. In friendly gatherings “you bring food, your vegan cheese, your vegan sausage, you can eat the same thing in a more compassionate way.”

Electrified bath for birds and carbon dioxide for pigs torment them in slaughterhouses as false compliance with the stunning requirement of the regulations that came into force in December 2019. In religious food rites they do not even stun the victims. In Spain, twenty-eight percent of the seven hundred existing slaughterhouses kill animals for export and the national market in this consumer sector. Previous stunning and veterinary supervision in home slaughter?

“I told my mother” about being vegan, says Micaela, a seventeen-year-old teenager. To which her mother would reply: “Yes, when you are a little older. At sixteen I asked him again: Could you stop eating meat? She told me yes, after a month I informed myself, I wouldn’t have any stick left, I’m not going to die”. Micaela is studying high school and walking down Micalet street she contemplated the animal awareness carried out by the organization belonging to the international movement The Save Movement what in die in, show “the reality that animals live every day in the industry”. In European fish farms, one billion fish die annually by suffocation while being conscious. On the high seas they agonize, bloodying the decks.

“I didn’t know anything about slaughterhouses and it breaks my heart.” The young Micaela, crying, remembers “the faces of the animals, how the pain felt in her eyes!”.

Screams, tears, moans.

Saws, swords, neck cutters, rectum cutters, thorn extractors, shears, horn cutters, skinners, low voltage immobilizers, leg cutters, chest saws. A wide arsenal of multinational invoicing utensils supplies the slaughterhouses.

And bullfighting? “How is it that they get it into their heads that it is culture? I have never been interested, I have never gone to see the bulls in the bullring, no never, I will not go, my parents do not care and I am very glad that they do not like it” says the same young woman.

Is there an implementation of vegan menus in schools?

“Here in the Valencian Community it was fixed, but they are fighting in the Basque Country, there are problems”. Diego Nevado, activist, thanks at this point the work carried out by FEUMVE (Families United for a Vegan Menu) and its manager Rosa Más. Why such a problem when there are school menus that “are made by religions, by allergies”? questions the organizer of demonstrations in Alfafar against bullfighting aberrations such as the so-called “cagà del manso”. Black holes of political clientelism.

Natalie Portman actress, vegetarian. Pink, singer and dancer, activist for PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). Paul McCartney, musician and former member of The Beatles, vegetarian. Moby electronic musician, vegan. Kim Bassinger actress and activist: “If you could feel or see the suffering you would not think twice.” Drew Barrymore actress, vegan. Andre 3000 rap singer, vegetarian.

“My parents are super in favor, my father has told me that he would try, time will tell.” Satenik is also a high school student, a vegetarian for three years, she is not vegan yet but she confesses: “I try to reduce what I have left”. Her awareness arose as a result of the fact that “days before I had videos on Youtube about how they sacrificed animals, from the next day I cut everything and it didn’t cost me anything, you can get those proteins without harming anyone and anything, my mother buys me vegan food, vegan breasts”. It is “completely anti-bullfighting, it seems very ugly to me to satisfy a person by seeing an animal suffer”. Horror businesses defended by rigged conspiracies.

“Of course they play a joke on you, it becomes heavy in your day to day life, the defense offends them! I don’t take it as an offense” confesses José, a twenty-five-year-old from Godella, a Telecommunications and ADE (Business Administration and Management) student with a nascent vegan stuffed pasta company. Thanks to his veganism, he admits: “I have much less drowsiness, I can eat whatever I want and I don’t gain weight; I did an analysis and everything was fine, I inform myself to maintain the level ”. At family gatherings “my mother makes a vegan dish for me.”

What police response exists to these demonstrations? “The police have always been super friendly, they give me more peace of mind than fear, I don’t feel rejected by them at all,” says José.

Why are farm animal sanctuaries targeted by subjective critics? Because “they do a great job of showing that these animals have personalities, that it is normal to give them affection, hope for the animal rights movement.”

Why is Spain at the forefront of meat consumption in Europe?

“Meat is a man thing, a good man eats meat!” it is transmitted in slave societies of the capitalist system and consumerist culture, points out Guillermo. In the book by American academic and writer Carol J. Adams entitled The sexual politics of meat“bible for the vegan community” according to the New York Times, analyzes the symbiosis of patriarchal masculinity-carnivorous eating, pointing to vegetarianism and ethical veganism as a link with feminism.

Five of the richest families in the country are located in Murcia, one of them taking first place among national slaughterhouses.

Chickpeas, beans, lentils, peas, rice, nuts, spinach, chard, broccoli, nuts, carrots and sun! Proteins, calcium, vitamin D, Omega 3, iron, zinc, vitamin B12 (“produced by bacteria located mainly in the soil, it is not of animal origin”), all present in local foods! from the vegan menu.

“After thinking about it a lot, I decided to stop eating meat and focus my diet on vegetables. Thanks to that I stopped suffering from constipation in the blink of an eye…shortly after I stopped eating meat, if I went to a fancy restaurant and they served me a good steak, I felt as if I were chewing recycled paper, I felt anxious and I rejected it…as an anecdote to say that since I stopped eating meat my body odor has disappeared”, says the Japanese surgeon Honorary President of the International Antiaging Society, Yoshinori Nagumo.

In food, commerce, entertainment, clothing, experimentation, industrial use or transportation. Immovable anthropocentrism? What animal will the human being (also animal) kill, devour, skin, martyr when everything is apocalyptically infected?

“Instagram (social network) is mainly where we are most active” and in some groups of WhatsApp (messaging app). Guillermo affirms that there are more active women although, “sometime it has happened to me that men are more vegan”. It is essential to attract attention with performances in the streets, without approaching the public. “If they are interested, we give them the flyer (leaflet)”, says Diego.

Vegan “vigils”, on the rise worldwide, emerged fifteen years ago in Canada, in Spain they have been held for two years. Going to the entrance of slaughterhouses is about offering animals crammed into cage trucks, beaten while unloading, sentenced to death, a little sensitivity and accompaniment. “We give them water, some caresses,” adds Diego. With business managers “we try to get along, some do make it more difficult” says Guillermo.

Persistent and hard compendium of sensations in vegan vigils. “The smell permeates everything.”

“Unfortunately, no city can be said to be vegan, at least not in Europe,” says José.

“In Spain, 850 million animals are slaughtered each year.” “The UN says that a global shift to a 100% plant-based diet is vital to save the world from hunger, fuel shortages and climate change.” “Because all animals want to live!”

In imperial Rome, “the garrulous Martial, observing onions and other similar bulbs, does not hesitate to advise that “if your wife is old (beware of the adjective!) and your member is exhausted, eat a lot of onions”. The same characteristic was given to the artichoke according to María del Carme Soler in Banquets of love and death.