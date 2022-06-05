Other Hollywood Couples That Didn’t End Well

Betrayals, fights and marital problems led to turbulent divorces that were heavily covered by tabloids.

This week, newspapers around the world reported the outcome of the process involving Amber Heard and Johnny Deppin a legal dispute that came to an end after almost two months of much controversy on social networks, which followed everything closely.

The two stars were convicted of defamation, while the actress of “Aquaman” took the most damage and must pay an indemnity of US$ 8.35 million to her ex-husband for having defamed him with the article published in 2018 in which she accused him. of domestic violence.

In the case of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, he will have to pay US$ 2 million to indemnify his ex-wife for having one of his lawyers called the allegations of heard against the “farce” actor.

This, however, is just the latest case of Hollywood couples not ending well. In fact, the tabloids are filled with cheating gossip, fights, and all sorts of celebrity marital problems that lead to televised divorces.

End of fairy tales

Many Hollywood celebrity couples begin their relationships as real-life fairy tales — or at least that’s the image they manage to portray to the public, which follows everything as they can.

One of the most famous duos, who broke hearts when they announced their divorce, was Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The two had never met under such favorable circumstances; they would have met while they were recording “Mr. and Mrs. Smith“, in 2005.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2015 / Credit: Getty Images

At that time, pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston, which saw him go through his first turbulent divorce after a ten-year relationship and two years of marriage. In 2016, it would be time to separate from Joliebut fighting for custody of the children.

As far as is known, the two are still fighting a fight in the US courts to find out about the situation of their children and, also, of the huge properties they own together. The two have six children: Shilohthe Twins knox and Vivienne, Pax, Zahara and maddox.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in 2002 / Credit: Getty Images

Cause of Divorce: Cheating

Although cheating among celebrities is a common thing in Hollywood, it is even more common for one of them to cheat on his partner with someone who is not included in this world of celebrities. In fact, examples of such cases abound.

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, for example, were married for seven years until they divorced in 2003. The reason? The actress discovered that her then-husband had an affair with her children’s nanny, Levon and Maya.

The couple in 2002 / Credit: Getty Images

In addition to being the trigger for divorce, the extramarital relationship of Hawke ended up becoming marriage five years later, when he decided to officially unite with Ryanthe woman with whom he had cheated Thurman.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also ended his marriage with Maria Shriver for having betrayed his wife with the housekeeper of his own house. The two were married between 1986 and 2021 and the affair outside the relationship produced a child, Joseph Baena.

In an interview with 60 Minutes, he recounted the situation: “I think it was the stupidest thing I’ve done in my entire relationship. It was terrible. I inflicted tremendous pain on Maria and unbelievable pain on our children.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver in 2002 / Credit: Getty Images

Another marriage that was ended by betrayal was that of Sandra Bullock with Jesse James, presenter and motorcycle manufacturers. At the time, he even blamed his ex-wife for the mistake made in the relationship, which lasted from 2005 to 2010.

The couple at the awards / Credit: Getty Images

In a radio interview, James said, “I was desperate to find something that would bring me some sense of freedom.” However, to the television show Nightline, he apologized: “I took an amazing life and marriage and threw it away. I’m the most hated man in the world right now.”