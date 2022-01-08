Other Johnson Case Can you go to the gym?

Another Johnson case Can you go to the gym? The government decree on Wednesday, on paper, would spare the player from the vaccine. But…

The “Johnson case” is still holding its ground in Cantù, which has this point, beyond the player’s “no vax” position, is becoming more and more a regulatory problem.

The government decree on Wednesday, which provides for the vaccination obligation for workers over 50 starting from February 1, on paper would save the player from the vaccine.

The problem that arises, however, is another: an equalization – already in place in many cases, first of all the work visa, identical to non-EU Serie A players – would be needed between the professionals of the Serie A and those of the A2. At this time, in the absence of clear guidelines from the government and, in turn, the federation, Johnson and all the Cantù basketball players would be subject to the regime established with the decree of last December 23rd.

Which, in essence, provides access to sports centers, starting from next Monday, only for those who have the reinforced green certification. The company is working, even with its lawyers, to understand the situation, and has also officially asked the Fip which line to take.

In general, more precise guidelines are expected. However, it is likely that, on Monday, the player will follow a training program that does not include his return to the gym, in order to avoid penalties. Waiting for the necessary clarifications.

