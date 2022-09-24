Other Marvel actors who prefer not to have social networks

Incredibly, they are actors who cross the screen because of the talent they have to interpret their characters and, definitely, they are one of the most beloved within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, they prefer to keep their private lives and not become addicted or dependent on the followers. and to that world with double face that are the likes and the comments. Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson and some more superheroes that you won’t find on Instagram.

“I have decided to take a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be over stimulating and overwhelming.” pronounced Tom Holland on his verified profile just a month ago. Although it was sad news for the faithful followers of the Spider-Man actor, who stopped enjoying the images of their day to day, it is not strange. It is that this is not the only figure of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that chooses to move away from exposure on the Internet. Here we review four stars who keep a low profile on social networks.

Tom Holland retired from Instagram and Twitter over a month ago for the sake of his mental health.

1. Paul Rudd

Although she might be one of the most followed celebrities on the internet, Paul Rudd decided to get away from that universe. the actor of Ant Man said in an interview with Ellen: “I don’t have social networks. I don’t need things to distract me from my life. As my world gets bigger, I try to keep it smaller. I really don’t want to talk to people I know. And much less with people who don’t.”

Paul Rudd is Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

2. Elizabeth Olsen

In case of elizabeth olsen is very similar to Tom Holland. the actress of WandaVision joined Instagram to fully immerse herself in social media to prepare her character for the 2017 film titled Ingrid Goes West. However, this did not generate enough addiction for him not to go back. As soon as he realized that it was not functional for him to publish some moments of his privacy on the Internet, he chose to close his account.

Elizabeth Olsen is The Scarlet Witch in Marvel.

3. Benedict Cumberbatch

One of the most relevant figures of recent years in Marvel is undoubtedly Benedict Cumberbatch, who gives life to Doc Strange. The British interpreter made it clear on more than one occasion that his performance on social networks would not be good. In dialogue with folks, insisted: “I can’t get involved because it would be a disaster. It would exceed the limits of my character and would not make any sense. I would just consume myself and find all of that very toxic. I’d rather spend my energy doing what caught my eye in the first place, which is my job.”

Benedict Cumberbatch shines in Marvel as Doctor Strange.

4. Scarlett Johansson

Not Facebook, not Twitter, not Instagram. Scarlett Johansson chooses to stay off the internet despite his incredible success with Black Widow in Marvel. “I didn’t grow up with social media, so I don’t have the brain power to deal with it. Keeping up with friends and family already requires a lot of my mind.”he told Lad Bible. And he remarked: “I don’t feel the need to promote myself in that way. But as a means of sharing information and raising awareness about certain issues, I think they’re amazing tools. I would prefer people to have less access to my personal life. If I could keep it that way, I’d be a happy woman.”