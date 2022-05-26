Other movies with Rebel Wilson to watch, besides “The Year I Graduated”

Productions not to be missed with Rebel Wilson. (Netflix, Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

the distinctive Melanie Elizabeth Bowndsartistically known as rebel wilson, is an Australian actress, singer, comedian, screenwriter and producer who has caused a lot of remembrance since she began her career in the entertainment industry in 2002. She is also known for having created, produced and starred in the television series ABC super fun nightin addition to being recognized as one of the 100 Women of the BBC, in 2021 . Learn below about several of the artist’s most recommended productions.

The year of my graduation (2022)

Rebel Wilson, star of “The Year I Graduated.” (Netflix)

The year of my graduation (Senior Year), is a fiction that tells the story of Stephanie Conway (Rebel Wilson)a young teenage girl and the popular leader of her school’s cheerleading squad. Stephanie is the classic and admired student that everyone respects, in addition to being the girlfriend of one of the most beautiful players of the football team of her same high school.

Until then, everything seems to work perfectly in her life, until something tragically unexpected happens in her life: in the middle of an acrobatic in which they form a human pyramid, the young woman falls to the floor without anyone holding her and remains in a coma. She then wakes up 20 years later, and she must come to terms with life as an adult, carrying her last memories of her as a teenager. Available on Netflix.

Perfect Notes (2012)

Rebel Wilson was one of the protagonists of “Perfect Notes”. (Universal Pictures)

In Perfect Notes (Pitch Perfect), Scholarship (Anna Kendrick) is one of those girls who prefers to listen to what comes out of her head than what someone can tell her. Her story begins when she arrives at the university, where she does not find a place in any group. However, by the odds of life she is forced to join one she would never have chosen for herself, made up of bad girls, good girls and weird girls, all of them with only one thing in common: how good they sound when they are singing together. in chorus

Beca wants the acoustic singing group to leave the traditional musical world and reach new and surprising harmonies. So, the girls decide to climb the ranks in the competitive world of university a cappella singing. Their attempt may end up being the best thing they’ve ever done, or perhaps their craziest thing. Available on Netflix.

Most Perfect Notes (2015)

In June 2015 it was confirmed that a third film would be made and that the script would once again be in charge of Kay Cannon. (Universal Pictures)

Also known as perfect notes 2 (Pitch Perfect 2). In this sequel set three years after the events of the first story, going through their final years of college, the a cappella music group of the barden beautieswho have become the most important choir on campus, have the challenge of competing in the World Championship of Choirs.

The first cast members to be confirmed were Anna Kendrick Y rebel wilson. Also available on Netflix. The film has a sequel, released in 2017: Perfect Notes 3 (Pitch Perfect 3).

Mistresses of Deception (2019)

Rebel Wilson plays Penny Rust and Anne Hathaway plays Josephine Chesterfield in “Mistresses of Deception.” (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)



masters of deception follows the lives of two women, a sophisticated upper-class British woman and a funky Australian with less class but plenty of insight, who come together because of a common goal: to bamboozle men. In conclusion, his victim will be a millionaire who lives in the south of France and, although his methods are completely opposite, both join forces to achieve their goal. Available on Prime Video.

Isn’t it romantic? (2019)

“Isn’t it romantic?” premiered on February 13, 2019. (Warner Bros.)

This story centers on Natalie, an architect from New York who has always been cynical about questions of love and has lived her entire life like that without any inconvenience. Until one day, her worst nightmare becomes a reality when, after being knocked unconscious on the subway, she wakes up trapped in a comedy full of romance. Available on Netflix.

How to be Single (2016)

In “How to be single”, Rebel Wilson shares the spotlight with Dakota Johnson. (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

how to be single (How to Be Single) shows us that in life there are many ways to be single, but that of Alice, Robin, Lucy, Meg, Tom and David is very particular. The film is set in New York, which is known to be a city full of lonely hearts looking for their better half. And everywhere, between conversations and one night stands, these singles have in common the need to know how to be single in a world where love is of great importance and is constantly evolving. Available on Prime Video.

