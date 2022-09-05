Other series and movies to enjoy Gwendoline Christie besides Game of Thrones

Before arriving on the small screen of HBO, Gwendoline Christie He had been part of some projects. However, none of them made her a world star like she did. game of Thrones. She stood out there by putting herself in the shoes of Brienne de Tarth, a character who soon won the hearts and applause of the audience.

Having participated in one of the most successful series of recent times, the actress began to be taken into account for major productions and roles. In this way, she was part of the cast of series and movies that deserve to be seen.

Gwendoline Christie played Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones.

Gwendoline Christie and the must-see titles she headlined

The Sandman

It presents us with a fantastic story starring Dream, a powerful being who is the incarnation of dream images. He belongs to the family known as the Eternals, made up of Fate, Death, Destruction, Desire, Despair, and Delirium. One day, Morpheus is captured by Roderick Burgess, a human looking for Death in order to revive his son. However, he manages to lock up the King of Dreams before taking possession of his three precious items: the sand, the ruby ​​​​and the helmet.

Several years later, he is released and begins a journey through several worlds to get his power gear. He will thus appear in Hell, where he will have to face the mighty Lucifer.

The story belongs to Neil Gaiman and is part of a comic. As well as being the creative mind behind this idea, he is also part of the series of Netflix as executive producer. As to Gwendoline Christieis in charge of putting herself in the shoes of Lucifer.

The Hunger Games

In the year 2015, fans of this popular franchise based on Suzanne Collins’ books were preparing for the grand finale. The big screen welcomed Mockingjay: Part 2, a delivery that aimed to show us the outcome of the confrontation between Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and President Snow (Donald Sutherland).

In this installment, fans were able to meet new characters. One of them was Commander Lyme, who was played by Gwendoline Christie. Originally, the role had fallen to Lily Rabe. However, the actress had to leave the project due to scheduling problems.

starwars

In 2015, the Star Wars universe welcomed a new trilogy. This time, he introduced us to a character named Rey, who will be in charge of facing the new villain: Kylo Ren.

In this franchise, the actress from game of Thrones joined in the skin of Captain Phasma. He was part of this first installment, and then returned to repeat his role in The Last Jedi. A film directed by Rian Johnson, which received quite a bit of criticism from fans.

Coming soon: Wednesday

Though it hasn’t been released yet. wednesday It is one of the next big premieres that he is preparing Netflix. The series is directed by Tim Burton and introduces us to Jenna Ortega in the skin of this famous character from the Addams family. It is expected to arrive on the streaming platform this year, although its exact date is still unknown. Gwendoline will play Larissa Weems.

