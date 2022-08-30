Other series that you can watch if you like Only murders in the building

The second season of Only murders in the building came to an end with the episode premiered on Disney+ on Tuesday, August 23. The comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short Y Selena Gomez return with a third season and a new case to solve. While you wait for his return, you can enjoy other series on the same line on streaming platforms. There is no shortage of crimes, mysteries and, in some of the following proposals, also a touch of humor.

The Afterparty

Xavier (Dave Franco) is a pop star who dies at a house party, held right after a high school reunion. the detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) He will be in charge of investigating the case and interviewing his colleagues.

AppleTV+ offers this unique production that has already been renewed. Each of the eight episodes of its first season recounts what happened from the perspective of a different character, with a different visual format and genre depending on his personality. For example, Aniq (Sam Richardson) narrates what happened in the style of a romantic comedy, Brett (Ike Barinholtz) remembers it as if it were an action movie and Yasper (Ben Schwartz) turns the story into a musical.

The White Lotus

The guests and workers of a luxurious Hawaiian resort are the protagonists of this series created by Mike White (illuminated). The title is presented as a social satire that shows how an apparently calm vacation begins to get complicated for both the travelers and the employees of the establishment.

The first season of the fiction is available on hbo max and has six chapters, in which they appear Murray Bartlett (Looking), Jennifer Coolidge (Two penniless girls), Connie Britton (Nashville), Alexandra Daddario (True Detective) and sydney sweeney (euphoria), among others. The second will be set in Sicily and start in October.

How to defend a murderer

This production of Shonda Rhimes (scandal) revolves around Annalize KeatingViola Davis, a demanding lawyer and teacher. She puts her best students to the test when she chooses them to help her on her case. The young students will be involved in the death of Sam (Tom Verica)the protagonist’s husband, but this is just the tip of the iceberg of a convoluted drama. Netflix offers the six seasons of fiction.

The truth about the Harry Quebert case

patrick dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy) embodies Harry Quebert, a famous writer who is accused of murder. The body of a teenage girl who has been missing for years is unearthed in her garden. His former pupil Marcus Goldman as Ben Schnetzer, try to prove the innocence of his mentor. The 10 installments of this miniseries, adaptation of a novel by Jol DickerCan be found in Amazon Prime Video Y Movistar+.

Laura’s Mysteries

Laura Lebrel (Mara Pujalte) is an inspector who is in charge of solving crimes in this humorous police series. The protagonist has to combine her work with her complicated personal life, since she has just been divorced and is the mother of twins.

All three seasons of the production can be viewed for free at RTVE Playwhich also offers the telefilm Laura and the mystery of the unexpected murderer. The series is also part of the catalogs of Amazon Prime Video Y flixol.