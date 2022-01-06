other Square Enix games in exclusive time coming, for a VGC journalist – Nerd4.life

According to the statements of Jordan Middler, journalist of Video Games Chronicles, Square Enix has one or more in the pipeline exclusive console thunderstorm games for PS5 in addition to Forspoken and Final Fantasy 16, with the official reveal that may not be long in coming.

The tip from Middler arrived a few minutes ago on the ResetEra forums, where the reporter commenting on the inclusion of Rainbow Six Extraction in the Xbox Game Pass catalog stated:

“It’s interesting to see Ubisoft siding more and more with Xbox in this generation as Square Enix is ​​firmly on Sony’s side, too. beyond what is publicly known (Forspoken, Babylon’s Fall and Final Fantasy 16 ed) “

Final Fantasy 16, one of Square Enix’s time-exclusive PS5 games

With a second message, Middler later stated that for official announcements “you won’t have to wait long“, without however adding further details on the matter.

Update:

Middler later stated that he was surprised that there hadn’t been an announcement about it as early as The Game Awards 2021 and that, according to his sources, there is no “Final Fantasy VR” for PlayStation VR2 among the projects in the pipeline.

Middler also added that he believes many of the Square Enix games will arrive on Xbox, but likely not those of the Final Fantasy series, as “Sony wants PlayStation to be the home of Final Fantasy for this generation,” citing the example below. Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which as we know still is not available on Microsoft consoles.

As usual, we recommend taking similar rumors with gloves, since it is not possible to verify their veracity. That said, if Middler’s tip turns out to be correct we will know more in the near future.