Other than a pellet stove or fireplace, with this low consumption appliance in our mailbox, there will be no more bloodletting bills

Winter is coming to an end except for a few twists that may occur during the week. In fact, many breathe a sigh of relief thinking they have left the heating problem behind. In reality, this could be the best time to take action and take advantage of the end-of-season offers. There is, in particular, an appliance that we should consider to bring down the dizzying bills. We are talking about the Scandinavian infrared panels.

They are the most popular heating system in Scandinavian countries and for this reason the panels are often identified as Swedish or Norwegian panels. If they are used in such cold areas, it means that they are really efficient systems. Before explaining how they work, we need to make a clarification. With the name of Swedish panels, particular types of convectors that we talked about in this previous article are also labeled. The type of heating is profoundly different since one is an air system while the one we are going to illustrate is based on the principle of irradiation. The way of heating these panels is the same as the sun, that is, it does not heat the air but our body. In other words, between two elements with different temperatures, the warmer one transmits heat to the less hot one by radiation.

In this case, the panel is the hot element that releases heat upon contact with people or things. We remember that the principle of irradiation works only with solid elements not with air. Then it will heat the objects and people in the room. But let’s not think about burning walls or burning sofas. The heat is uniformly diffused throughout the room because even the objects hit by the radiation from the panel themselves become radiant objects.

How much they consume

The radiant panels can have different power. The most common range from 300 W up to 800 W. An average sized room of 12 square meters almost always requires an average 600 W panel. The hourly consumption will therefore be 0.6 kWh. Being equipped with a thermostat (they turn off when they have reached the temperature) they remain on for more or less 6 hours a day. So we will have a consumption of 3.6 kWh. With an energy cost of around € 0.29, we will have a consumption of € 1 per day.

The advantages of infrared radiant panels

Let’s review the pros of this heating system:

they do not move the dust;

fight mold problems;

they can be positioned anywhere, on the ceiling or on the wall and even on the floor using brackets;

they do not have to be installed and an electrical socket is enough to work;

unlike convection heating (which uses air as a heat transfer medium), radiation has no heat dispersion;

enters the temperature after 5 minutes;

it has no maintenance costs.

Other than a pellet stove or fireplace, with infrared radiant panels we will save immediately. Furthermore, for the purchase of radiant panels, those who renovate the house can take advantage of the furniture bonus and the 50% deduction.