The scales sometimes turn into our worst enemy. After days of abstinence from sugars, carbohydrates and many sacrifices to avoid one of the most beautiful pleasures in life, her needle does not move even an inch. But instead of despair we can resort to a grandmother’s remedy that has become very popular. Well, a drink composed of only two ingredients thanks to its diuretic and purifying effects would favor the elimination of waste and therefore would allow us to lose weight without damaging health.

How to prepare it

So other than a strict diet, a glass of this mixture on an empty stomach could have amazing effects. To prepare it, simply dissolve a soup spoon of chia seeds in a glass of water. We leave everything to rest for about an hour and a half, until it reaches a gelatinous consistency. At this point we add the juice of half a lemon. So let’s blend it all. If we prefer a sweeter taste we can add a teaspoon of honey. The best time to drink this preparation is in the morning as soon as you wake up on an empty stomach. You can repeat the intake even before going to bed to improve its effects.

Other than a strict diet, a glass of this drink on an empty stomach would help you lose weight and protect your heart and stomach

In fact, a study has highlighted the ability of this mixture of ingredients to regulate appetite. Furthermore, the natural richness of dietary fiber and antioxidants of the seeds would favor the elimination of fat.

The same fibers, taken regularly, would prove to be an excellent help against constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. Therefore a panacea for digestion and for the work to which the stomach and intestines are subjected daily.

Finally, regular intake of this blend could be of great benefit to the heart. Thanks to the large amount of omega 3 it contains, bad cholesterol and inflammation values ​​would be kept at bay. Also, according to a study published in The Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. the antioxidants that the ingredients of this drink are rich in help cleanse the arteries and regulate blood pressure. These are all fundamental aspects for the proper functioning of the circulatory system.

It is good to always keep in mind that the benefits are not immediate and that the intake must be associated with a healthy diet and adequate physical activity. In any case, it is a 100% natural remedy that can never be substituted for any medical prescription.

