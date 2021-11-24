Winter is one of the favorite seasons for many people because, in addition to Christmas, there are warm and soft clothes to wear and the fireplace to keep us company during the evenings. In this regard, it is amazing how the ash from the pellets can be used to clean the house and to protect the garden.

But, on the other hand, the arrival of winter brings with it real nuisances such as humidity and water infiltrations, which cause an enemy feared by all: mold. The problem of mold can be found in poorly ventilated areas of the house and is a serious concern because it is bad for your health.

To say it is the Ministry of Health, which claims that mold is one of the causes of respiratory problems. In this regard, gardening could help us and few know that these wonderful plants to make envy are good for health, precisely because of their ability to capture humidity and purify environments.

Mold can be anywhere, but if it infects the bathroom and the kitchen, we are “fried”. Many use bleach to get rid of mold. Unfortunately, this chemical is quite harmful both for ourselves and for our animal friends. An excellent remedy is bicarbonate, not only for mold but also for limescale, another nuisance that in the long run can cause many problems for sanitary ware and taps.

Yet there is not only this useful product to say goodbye to our problems at home. Other than baking soda, to eliminate limescale and mold in a few minutes let’s try these tricks at no cost.

From painting to natural products

If there is a mold infestation on the walls, we recommend water-based anti-mold paints. In the bathroom fixtures, on the other hand, to remedy the problem of mold and limescale, we recommend possibly distilled hot water, salt, lemon juice and hydrogen peroxide.

Of course we can also add bicarbonate, which is a powerful bactericide, but let’s not forget the properties of the other products. It is also possible to add a few drops of essential oil to the mixture to compensate for the bad smell.

For limescale, we all know that baking soda is an excellent remedy, but there is not only that. We rather use hot water, possibly distilled, white vinegar, lemon juice and washing up liquid. The latter is not only a good whitener but also allows you to eliminate limescale. Obviously also in this case it will be possible to add baking soda.

Let us not be discouraged when these issues arise. We try to solve with the products we have at home and at no cost. For mold we seriously consider buying a good anti-mold paint, as the Ministry of Health also suggests, in addition to the solutions given.

