other than Baotelli and Joao Pedro, the solution is in Milan

Mancini has an obvious problem for the national team: the attacker. Between Balotelli and Joao Pedro, here are the best options for the present and the future

L’Italy was unable to log in directly to the World 2022 and will have to face the Playoffs in the Spring. A difficult step for the team of Roberto Mancini, fresh champion of Europe but unable to beat Switzerland and Northern Ireland.

Various mistakes have been made in these games, but the underlying problem is the same as we also had atEuropean, then resolved by the strength of the collective – lacking in these last matches: the attacker. Ciro Property, a very high profile bomber and Scarpa d’Oro, unavailable due to injury in these matches, was unable to fit into the technical-tactical context of the coach. He is our best striker but the difficulties of adaptation are evident, the hope is that working with Sarri can improve. But in the meantime, a solution is needed to solve the attack problem and in the last few hours two options have sprung up.

The first, launched on social networks, is the return of Mario Balotelli. Currently in Turkey, last year he failed yet another opportunity, in Series B., with the Monza. He can be considered a former footballer for years now and it is definitely not the profile this team needs. His relationship with Mancini he is very tight, the current coach is a sort of football father for Mario, but we are quite convinced that the coach will not take this hypothesis into consideration. The other, a little more credible, is Joao Pedro: the Cagliari forward has Italian citizenship (he is married to Alessandra, a Sicilian) and therefore can already be called up. A good footballer, not a champion. The idea started from Capozucca, Sardinian sports director. We’ll see. But we prefer to think about the two options which, if supported with a good dose of confidence, can really solve this problem.

National striker: 4 options

In other countries, rather than coming up with names at random, there would be only one way to solve the problem: to enhance the talents that come from the youth sectors of the clubs. And Italy can now count on at least four profiles that, in a few years’ time, could be very useful for the national team. One of these is owned by the Milan, last year Pioli held him as deputy Ibrahimovic for six months and then, together with the club, decided to send him on loan to Cremonese; instead he is now on loan to Spal and is doing very important things. You have already figured it out but we are talking about Lorenzo Colombo, a striker who looks very promising indeed. He needs to play, to make mistakes and to grow. We hope he can do it in Serie A as soon as possible.

Even the other name, also on everyone’s lips by now, is in B series: is called Lorenzo Lucca and is one of the top scorers in the cadet league with the Pisa – better than him only Coda and Dionisi. Barring twists and turns, next year he will play the Serie A but in our opinion already today represents a very valid alternative for the role of center forward of the National. It certainly can’t do worse than Belotti, a player in great difficulty. The other two names are already in the national team: Raspadori and Scamacca, both from Sassuolo. Something more was expected but they too need to feel more trust.