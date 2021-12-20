Other than Bill Gates, Zeus began plotting to exterminate man

There is a thin thread that, crossing the dimension of space and time, connects Bill Gates to Zeus. According to a theory widespread in these times of pandemic, the coronavirus would have been spread by the strong powers, headed by Bill Gates, to subject the entire planet to a vaccine with the aim of drastically reducing the world population. This is fertile ground for conspiracy theorists, were it not for the fact that a similar story was already circulating in ancient Greece. In the opening lines of the so-called Cypriot songs, dating back to Sixth century, it was said that Zeus, for the too many men who now populated the Earth, had decided to solve the problem by setting in motion the events that eventually triggered the Trojan War.

In his book “Miti Wandering, urban legends between the ancients and us “(edited from Il Mulino), Professor Tommaso Braccini proposes a series of famous urban legends, or fake news as we define them today, which have survived over the years, have changed shape and then again sink their roots in other contexts. Stories that of contemporary, as the professor will demonstrate, they have little or nothing. “These are very old beliefs, which cyclically re-emerge to explain and rationalize what is frightening or which, after all, one does not want to accept,” Braccini writes.

When in front of us something unexpected and destabilizing presents itself, the cry of conspiracy, for some, is a reassuring palliative or an easier answer. Fears ancestors that have always accompanied the life of humans, finding, from time to time, different forms and solutions. The most contemporary of the legends, before the one about the coronavirus, concerns the attack on the Twin Towers. An inside job, according to some, whereby the most devastating of the tragedies of the twenty-first century would have been orchestrated by someone within the government or the American secret services for the most varied purposes but above all to justify the invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq.

Pity that, according to some conspiracy theorists of the time, the sack of Rome in 410 was also caused by a secret agreement between the Emperor Honorius and Alaric, at the helm of the Goths. “And so, as happened after 9/11, someone ended up not believing that an unprepared and recollected army of barbarians, deserters and fugitive slaves could have really hit the Roman Empire in the heart ”explains Braccini.

Unmissable protagonists of the ‘wandering myths’ are animals. Crocodiles, for example, starting from 1935, would have started to infest the sewers of New York and then inhabit those of Pittsburgh, Chicago and eventually also Florence: after the flood of 1966 from ripped manholes would have spilled out of everything, including an albino crocodile. Already long before, however, between the second and third centuries AD, Claudius Eliano wrote about the octopus of Pozzuoli, a huge greedy octopus that every evening went up the sewer to feeding on stocks of pickled fish in the warehouse of a local home. And again, the rats that infest Manchester led by a giant, albino and blind king (rat of course) spoke in the medieval Arab treatise.

Great book of “Talismans of Apollonius” by Tiana, who attributed to the Greek thaumaturge practices of rodent control in Antioch against a ‘king of rats’. Another legend tells of vipers and wolves parachuted into wooded areas by the WWF to discourage hunters. Between the sixth and seventh centuries, however, also the emperor Decius had been accused of spreading snakes and lions along the border to block the incursions of the barbarians. “Another case of polygenesis, in which, starting from anxieties and fears deriving from stimuli and similar situations, one ends up independently elaborating a rationalizing narrative, in many ways overlapping “.

Then there is a section of fake news dedicated to the supernatural and to women: the famous legend of the ghost hitchhiker, for example, tells of a girl sighted near a cemetery who is put into a car by a passing traveler. The man will only discover in retrospect that that woman is actually she’s dead. The plot of the story takes up the archetype of the ‘dead in love’ dating back to the story of Filinnio and Macate in “Book of wonders ” di Flegonte di Tralle and “undergoes an incessant phenomenon of adaptation that keeps it always current” explains the author. In older versions, the meeting with the mystery girl takes place at a dance while in countries where hitchhiking is not (or wasn’t) widespread, to meet the ghost is often a taxi driver. Women are also at the center of fatal stories: anointing AIDS or kidney thieves but also goat or donkey-legged fairies. All prototypes that are easily found in

“Metamorphosis” of Apuleius or in the “Empusa” by Aristophanes. And again: the secret archive of the Vatican Library which would contain apocryphal revelations with shocking and therefore inaccessible revelations; the famous backward masking, messages praising Satan inserted upside down in rock songs; the postage stamps LSD fraudulently spread among children to initiate them into drugs.

A book that, collecting myths and legends of all times, reveals the secret of their longevity: the fear, which man has always had, of change and the attempt to fit it into a narrative that rationalizes it and makes it more acceptable. But not only. Braccini also provides an antidote to fake news: continue to learn about the history of the Greeks and Romans: “They help us, thanks to theirs, to unmask ours and perhaps, the next time an alarmist hoax arrives on the phone, we can answer that we already knew: Petronius had told us , Luciano, Plino the Elder .. who, even without an Instagram profile, also have their followers ”concludes Braccini.