Other than Bitcoin! Legos are the investment of the future according to this study

Investing in Lego to get rich? Maybe not really, however not always and not for everyone, but it seems that Legos make more than gold and the infamous Bitcoin, growing in value even more than stocks and bonds. This is supported by a study conducted by Higher School of Economics of Moscow.

According to a survey, the wealthy invest about 10% of their wealth in jewelry, art, antiques, collectible wines and automobiles (in addition to traditional investments in financial stocks). But, perhaps, they are wrong. Indeed the prices on the market for Lego sets that are no longer in production are growing by 11% per year, a value that exceeds that of gold, stocks and bonds.

How is it possible? According to the researchers, there may be several reasons for the rapid rise in the price of the sets. First and foremost, these are produced in limited quantities, especially those dedicated to iconic films, books, or historical events. Furthermore, after their retirement, the number available on the secondary market is not high as many owners see no value in them (and lose or throw away parts), while others, on the contrary, value them and do not want to sell them. The last but not the least, LEGO sets have been in production for several decades and have many adult fans.

The authors of the research looked at the prices of 2,322 Lego sets from 1987 to 2015, specifically a dataset that included information on online auction sales and transactions (only sales of new unopened sets were selected). The results showed that secondary market prices began to rise generally two to three years after the withdrawal, however with a significant change in yields from -50% to + 600% per year.

THE prices of small and very large sets They also grow faster than the prices of medium-sized ones, probably because small ones often contain unique parts or figures, while large ones are produced in small quantities and are more attractive to adults.

THE prices of thematic sets dedicated to famous buildings, famous films or seasonal holidays, finally, tend to record the highest growth in the secondary market (the most expensive include Millennium Falcon, Cafe on the Corner, Taj Mahal, Death Star II And Imperial Star Destroyer). Another interesting category includes sets issued in limited editions or distributed at promotional events: rarity increases their value for collectors.

Average yields on Lego sets are of 10-11% per year (and even higher if the new set was bought on the primary market at a discount), which is more than stocks, bonds, gold, and many collectibles, such as stamps or wines.

In addition, the prices of the popular bricks are weakly dependent on the stock market (they were also growing during the 2008 financial crisis) and are relatively low compared to art, antiques and cars, making them a reliable and affordable investment method.

So are we all investing in Lego and are we going to get rich?

Obviously not: the authors claim that the investment in Lego is worthwhile only in the long term (i.e. over three years) and involves higher transaction costs (e.g. delivery and storage) than investing in financial securities.

Investors in Lego generate high returns by reselling unpackaged sets, particularly rare, produced in limited editions or long ago – explains Victoria Dobrynskaya, who led the research – Sets produced 20-30 years ago make Lego fans nostalgic and their prices they go up to the stars. But, despite their high profitability on the secondary market in general, not all of them are equally successful and one has to be a true Lego fan to solve the nuances of the market and see the investment potential in a particular set.

Like all investments, therefore, nothing is certain. But it makes you think.

The work was published on Research in International Business and Finance.

Sources: Higher School of Economics / Research in International Business and Finance

