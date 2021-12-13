Already available on the market, at affordable prices and applicable at home, it easily allows use in spare time, between work and household chores. And it’s fun, so much so that you hardly feel fatigue. So what more do you want? Other than boring and tiring gymnastics, here is a stunning and inexpensive method to keep fit and protect the heart while having a great time.

The importance of sport

The benefits of physical exercise – even sporadic – on body and mind are well established. In fact, it has been shown that even just one or two motor activity sessions per week have a significant impact in terms of prevention, especially from a cardiovascular point of view. Of course it is always the case to undergo clinical checks before dedicating oneself to a sport, even if not competitive, and to rely on the evaluations of a specialist doctor in the field.

In particular, the use of the exercise bike has significant results also in aesthetic terms. In fact, it is well known that it is a simple and infallible method to have perfectly firm buttocks and thighs. Furthermore, the development of increasingly refined technologies made possible solutions that were unthinkable only a few years ago. For this reason, tools are also available today that are quite sophisticated and not necessarily at prohibitive costs.

Other than boring and tiring gymnastics, here is an astounding and inexpensive method to keep fit and protect the heart while having a great time

The advent of technology in sport has brought about all sorts of changes. Performance and health monitoring, specific clothing and fabrics that affect performance, sensors to study positions and game tactics. But probably the factor that has upset the concept of sport is virtual reality.

In this way, using an exercise bike today can be a new experience, with infinite possibilities. In fact, we are facing a middle ground between fitness equipment and interactive video game. Thanks to a tablet, TV or 3D viewer it is thus possible to reach every corner of the world or immerse yourself in imaginary realities that defy the laws of physics. For example, there are those who have decided to go around Great Britain from the comfort of their living room, or those who make an appointment with friends for an interactive running competition, or those who want to test themselves by covering a stage of the Tour de France.

The sore point initially were the costs, which were in the order of a few thousand euros. Today, however, equipment for all budgets is available on the market. And if you already own a bike, specific kits with sensors are available to apply to the physical structure of the bicycle at really cheap prices.

So good race everyone!