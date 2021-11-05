If we talk about butter and lard with our grandmothers and accuse these two foods of raising cholesterol, we risk being lynched. Well we go, in fact, our grandmothers will tell us that they have reached the age of 90 using both of these foods. According to modern food tables, we should instead not abuse butter and lard in order not to excessively shift the balance of our health. It is probably not easy to find the truth between science and the popular wisdom of our grandmothers. Surely in those days, working also in the fields, so many calories were burned, as to justify a greater presence of butter at the table. But speaking of foods potentially harmful to our health, other than butter and cured meats, here are the foods that would make cholesterol and triglycerides skyrocket.

What are ultra-processed foods and why would they be so dangerous

According to researchers and scientists, one of the potential dangers in modern cooking would be so-called ultra-processed foods. This is also supported by the study that we enclose in this article, based on a series of experiments at an international level.

Ultra-processed foods are industrially processed foods but are often a far cry from natural foods. Their advantage is that they are very appetizing, easy to prepare and ready to eat. Not to mention the millionaire advertising campaigns that often support and promote them.

Other than butter and cured meats, here are the foods that would make cholesterol and triglycerides skyrocket

The danger, however, comes from the fact that most of these foods often contain sugars, excesses of salt, fats, preservatives and dyes. As research suggests, a whole host of substances that may not be good for our heart and body. Tests carried out for over 10 years on thousands of people, would have shown that abusing these foods would lead to health problems. The researchers remember that the 100% counter-proof does not exist, but the data highlighted by the tests, yes.

Which are the most ultra-processed ones on our tables

After talking about it, what are the ultra-processed foods that we often have on our tables? Beware of:

carbonated drinks and fruit juices;

soups and ready-to-eat ethnic foods;

snacks and potato chips in bags;

precooked foods.

Unfortunately, due to time constraints, we often risk taking several of these products during the day. If possible, we try to rely on products from Italian companies, which would currently be considered among the best in the world in terms of research and product quality offer.

Deepening

