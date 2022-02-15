Other than Calcindustria, Carlo Bonomi burned on the altar of the Serie A League: for the number one of the industrialists just one vote

The little irresistible rise of Carlo Bonomi from Confindustria to Confindustria of the ball it seems that it lasted just 24 hours: from the sprint pulled by the newspapers to Monday morning, to shipwreck in the secret of the urn on Tuesday afternoon. In the second elective assembly to find a new guide to Football league, the leader of the industrialists has scrapped up the misery of a vote. A fool, more than a black smoke. As told by the Donehis name was proposed by Paul Scaronipresident of the Milangrand commis of Football leaguewhich for the past two years he has kept under his wing Dal Pino and now he would like to dictate the successor, with the support of the big northerners and also of the n.1 of FederCalcio, Gabriel Gravina, who called for a quick resolution to defuse the Serie A “bomb” that threatens to explode in his hand. It looked like the ideal profile to represent the Italian football at an institutional level and go to deal with the refreshments with the government, he who has already done so in the last two years for the businesses. However, his candidacy was not shared and this in one Serie A split historically in half it risks being a mortal sin: the opposition of the various Lotito And De Laurentiis immediately took action to block the appointment.

From the beginning of the works it was clear that Bonomi did not have the numbers in order to pass. So much so that the candidacy it had been withdrawn before the vote, precisely so as not to expose him to a bad impression. The 19 blank cards are to be considered more than anything else as one second vote a empty. His name, however, appeared in the secret of the urn the same. Almost like a message, a disfigurement to Bonomi and to those who have him candidate.

Evidently the roped of the big had made bad accounts, or had sinned of optimism: almost impossible to switch in this way to the second vote, with a qualified majority of 14 votes. As expected and predictable, the games will be played at the third, la next week, when the quorum is lowered and 11 preferences will be enough to be elected. It remains to be seen if then Carlo Bonomi’s candidacy will still be on the track, or, as more likely, it is now to be considered burned after the slating today. The words of Beppe Marotta they make it clear that its sponsors have no intention of desist and they will propose it again.

As a counter-proposal in the last hours the president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis had launched Lorenzo Casinichief of staff of Dario Franceschini to the Ministry of Culture, profile examined by Lotito, who also thinks of Except Nastasi, same political origin. Another suggestion the lawyer Gabriel broad beanrecently nominated by Giorgetti in Alitalia. But there are those who assure that the good name for the presidency has not yet come out. It will only be done at moment appropriate.

Twitter: @lVendemiale