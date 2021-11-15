Other than Cop26, coal consumption is increasing and prices have risen to their 12-year highs

The simplest and most effective outcome analysis of the Glasgow climate conference you can probably read in the price of coal, which has risen to the highest levels for 12 years. The COP26 conference began with the idea of ​​setting a commitment and a date for the total disposal of the most polluting of fossil fuels. It ended with a much more generic one commitment to reduce its use. The end of coal, from which it derives approx one third of the electricity produced in the world, moves away. The prices that in the US are now close to 90 dollars (78 euros) per ton, they have also been pushed up by other factors. Certainly, however, what was emerging from the top did not have any negative repercussions, on the contrary. First of all, it is what drives coal prices up the high price of gas which induces to move to other cheaper sources. In the United States, coal generation grew by 22% this year, marking the first increase since 2014.

However, they are big consumers of coal China and India, the two countries that, not surprisingly, have watered down the document that came out of Glasgow. 95% of the growth in coal-fired electricity generation over the past 10 years is attributable to these two countries alone. 62% of the energy produced in China last year came from coal, in India even 72%. Every day from the mines of the two countries they come out 14 million tons of coal. According to experts, a slower exit from this source, as outlined in the Scottish summit, is incompatible with the objectives of containing the global temperature rise. The International Energy Agency, a body attributable to the OECD, recently warned that in order to reach the targets for the reduction of CO2 emissions agreed in Paris in 2015, investments in fossil fuels should be eliminated immediately.