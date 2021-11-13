Other than Covid, sold places beyond the limits. Here’s how to get compensated

Lawyer Emmanuela Bertucci, thousands of tickets sold even a year ago that are canceled less than 48 hours before the start of a world-class event such as the tennis ATP Final. How is it possible?

“It is called a zero-interest loan, the Organizers have sold thousands of tickets more than the capacity currently allowed by law. Taking into account the servant, the cheapest ticket costs 60 euros, the canceled tickets are at least 15,000: therefore the Organizers have unlawfully withheld 900,000 euros which they must return, but which in the meantime they have in their pockets, among other things by communicating that the refunds will take place – at their convenience – starting from 1 December according to inscrutable “administrative timing”.

The Italian Tennis Federation and Nitto ATP claim that the capacity of the Pala Alpitour was reduced to 60% only yesterday. But the CTS (Scientific Technical Committee) is not the Government. And the Government, with the decree of last October 7, established that the capacity of the Palazzetti is 60%. So are we facing an unauthorized overbooking?

“This is not the case. The capacity of the sports halls was, until the end of the summer, of 35%. It then increased to 60% on 7 October 2021 and since then there has been no legislative change. It is not therefore It is true that it has been “reduced.” Rather, the Italian Tennis Federation and Nitto ATP were hoping for an exemption that did not arrive, which is quite different, and they sold tickets for seats that, at the time of sale, were not usable. It’s not about overbooking but about selling something you don’t have, which is quite different: a bit as if I were selling the Trevi fountain in the hope that, by the time I have to deliver it, it will really be mine … “

The social revolt is underway, indeed it is a river in flood: hundreds of people bought the coupons many months ago, when the capacity was 35%. How could they have been cut off now that the capacity is at 60%?

“That it was not a last-minute mistake, says the organizing company first of all, which in the email accompanying the ticket writes:”If access to the plant, for a specific session and / or a specific sector of the plant, is allowed to a lesser extent than the admission tickets sold, the excess of the latter will be canceled, according to the chronological order. of purchase (starting from the last one), and will be subject to refreshment in the forms permitted by the regulations in force on the matter“. The Organizers themselves admit to selling tickets in excess of the available seats and a similar clause, if contained in the purchase contract (certainly not in an email following the time of payment), would certainly be vexatious, since it produces an evident imbalance to the detriment of the consumer, who pays for something without knowing if he can have it, leaving the final decision to the organizer. Among other things, the indication I have reported clearly states that in the event of cancellation of the tickets, the chronological order of sale would have been respected. Instead, we have news of the cancellation of tickets bought in July 2021. So the Organizers have canceled all tickets sold subsequently? “

What must these consumers do to protect their legitimate interests? Hotel rooms, plane and train travel are no longer refundable or voidable if the official notification of the inadmissibility of the coupons arrives less than 48 hours before the start of the event ….

“My advice is to try to cancel and ask for a refund of hotel rooms, trains, airplanes and the like, and to keep a written record in order to subsequently document that you have done their best to limit the damage.

The Organizers, on the other hand, still have a few hours to try to limit the damage they themselves have caused, at least by restoring the reverse history of cancellations. That is, by canceling the most recently issued tickets and confirming the first ones purchased “.

Who is not satisfied with the reimbursement of the ticket promised by the Organizers alone, can hope to receive reimbursement of the expenses incurred according to the certified purchase of the ticket for the ATP Finals in Turin?

“First of all, let’s clarify one thing: consumers will have to receive a refund of the amount paid in cash, and not in vouchers, since it is absolutely not a canceled or contingent event due to Covid. Secondly, consumers are entitled to reimbursement now, and not from 1 December according to the wishes of the Organizers. Third, I suggest to consumers who have had their ticket canceled immediately send a pec o a registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt in which they ask for the immediate refund of the amount and compensation for damages suffered due to serious breach of contract, promptly quantified in the amounts spent for the organization of the trip (trains, airplanes, hotels, etc.) .

We as Aduc – APS Users and Consumers Association – are filing a complaint with the Antitrust for improper commercial practice asking for urgent intervention by the Authority and we ask the unfortunates to do the same on the Antitrust website (https: //www.agcm. it / report-online / how-to-report) so that the Authority perceives the numerical and economic importance of the matter. It is also necessary to verify whether there are any aspects of criminal relevance that must be reported to the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office “.

